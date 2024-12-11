H.R. 7219, Information Quality Assurance Act

H.R. 7219 would require the Office of Management and Budget and other federal agencies to update guidelines issued under the Information Quality Act concerning agencies’ use of reliable information in developing rules and guidance, and for disseminating that information to the public. Enacting H.R. 7219 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7219 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.