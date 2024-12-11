S. 4055, Improving Contracting Outcomes Act of 2024

S. 4055 would require the Office of Management and Budget to initiate a pilot program with three agencies and one military department to improve government contracting outcomes over a two-year period. The program would focus on measuring the outcomes of contracts, including cost avoidance or savings, timeliness, and user satisfaction. The Office of Federal Procurement Policy and the Government Accountability Office would be required to report to the Congress on the program’s implementation. Enacting S. 4055 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4055 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.