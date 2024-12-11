S. 4900, Investing in Community Resilience Act of 2024

S. 4900 would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to increase to 85 percent or more the federal share of grants provided under the Public Assistance Program; under current law that amount typically is 75 percent. To be eligible, state and local governments would be required to create emergency response teams, institute strict building codes and land use policies, and undertake other measures to abate the effects of future natural disasters. FEMA would be required to issue guidance implementing the changes within one year of enactment and would be limited to using funds appropriated after enactment to implement its provisions. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4900 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.