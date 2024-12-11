S. 4631, ACCESS Act

S. 4631 would bar federal agencies from placing minimum education requirements on most federal contractors’ personnel unless the contract solicitation provides justification for such a requirement. The bill also would require the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance on implementing the bill and would direct the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the bill’s implementation. Enacting S. 4631 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4631 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.