December 12, 2024 Senators Robin and Migz Seek Inquiry into Status of Amnesty for Rebel Returnees Citing the agonizing uncertainty facing rebel returnees waiting for the approval of their amnesty applications, Senators Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla and Juan Miguel F. Zubiri are seeking an inquiry into the status of the amnesty proclamations of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. Padilla and Zubiri filed on Wednesday Senate Resolution 1258, directing the appropriate Senate committee to conduct the inquiry in aid of legislation. "Individuals awaiting the approval of their applications continue to face uncertainty as they transition to mainstream society, having to apply for provisional safe conduct passes and living with constant fear of harassment, intimidation and threat of arrest," they said in their resolution. "With tens of thousands of applications expected to go through the National Amnesty Commission, it is imperative to look into the possible causes of delay in the process, with the end in view of providing for possible solutions to aid in expediting the amnesty application process, in adherence to the Annex on Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro," they added. The resolution noted that while President Marcos issued Proclamations 403, 404, 405 and 406 on Nov. 22, 2023, granting amnesty to members of four rebel and insurgent groups, a consultative meeting by Padilla's Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs found no amnesty application from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front has been approved to date. Covered by the four proclamations are members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletariat Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB); Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), MILF, and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). Earlier, Padilla called on authorities concerned to act on the issues hounding the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro (CAB) between the government and MILF in March 2014. During a consultative meeting with the officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), participants bared how the government has not fulfilled its promises to former MNLF and MILF fighters who availed of amnesty. Senador Robin at Migz, Nais Imbestigahan ang Programang Amnestiya para sa Balik-Loob Dahil sa patuloy na pag-aalinlangan ng mga nagbalik-loob na nag-apply sa amnesty program ng pamahalaan, nanawagan ng imbestigasyon sina Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at Juan Miguel F. Zubiri sa estado ng amnesty proclamations ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. Sa Senate Resolution 1258 na ihinain ni Padilla at Zubiri nitong Miyerkules, inaatasan ang naaangkop na komite ng Senado na hawakan ang imbestigasyon na "in aid of legislation." "Individuals awaiting the approval of their applications continue to face uncertainty as they transition to mainstream society, having to apply for provisional safe conduct passes and living with constant fear of harassment, intimidation and threat of arrest," ayon sa dalawang senador sa kanilang resolusyon. "With tens of thousands of applications expected to go through the National Amnesty Commission, it is imperative to look into the possible causes of delay in the process, with the end in view of providing for possible solutions to aid in expediting the amnesty application process, in adherence to the Annex on Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro," dagdag nila. Ayon sa resolusyon, bagama't nilagda ni Pangulong Marcos ang Proclamation 403, 404, 405 at 406 noong ika-22 ng Nobyembre 2023 na nagbibigay ng amnestiya sa myembro ng apat na groupong rebelde, napag-alaman sa consultative meeting ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs ni Padilla na hanggang ngayon ay wala pang naaprubahang amnesty application galing sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Sakop ng apat na proklamasyon ang myembro ng Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletariat Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB); Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), MILF, at Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). Nitong Martes, nanawagan si Padilla sa kinauukulan na tugunan ang mga isyu sa Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro (CAB) sa pagitan ng pamahalaan at MILF noong Marso 2014. Sa consultative meeting kasama ang opisyal ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), napag-alaman na hindi pa natutupad ang pangakong benepisyo sa dating MNLF at MILF na nag-apply ng amnestiya.

