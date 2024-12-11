Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center Marks 20 Years of Enhanced Collaboration and Preparedness

PHOENIX - On Dec. 11, 2024, personnel and partners of the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) gathered to celebrate the fusion center’s 20th anniversary. This event recognized the growth, success, and achievements of the ACTIC and its partners in safeguarding the State of Arizona.

The ACTIC, also known as the Arizona Fusion Center, serves as a vital hub for information sharing, investigative and analytical support, and situational awareness that is critical to state and national security efforts.

Fusion centers were developed nationwide following the 9/11 terrorist attacks to provide a collaborative environment for federal, state, and local partners to exchange information in order to detect, mitigate, and deter terrorism. The ACTIC’s mission has evolved from a counter terrorism focus to an “all threats, all hazards” focus.

Since it was established in 2004, the ACTIC has played an essential role in protecting Arizona’s communities and critical infrastructure. The fusion center operates on a 24/7 basis and is responsible for sharing timely, relevant, and accurate information to support law enforcement and mitigate threats to public safety.

“Over the past two decades, the ACTIC has become a cornerstone of public safety in Arizona, supporting our law enforcement partners and ensuring that our state remains resilient in the face of evolving threats,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “The dedication and professionalism of our ACTIC personnel has created a model for fusion centers across the nation.”

ACTIC is a unified effort to secure Arizona, to prevent and deter terrorist attacks and protect against, and respond to, threats and crimes to ensure a safe and secure state while protecting civil rights and liberties of citizens.

“We remain committed to our mission and the principles that have guided us for the past 20 years—collaboration, vigilance, and preparedness,” said Major Frank Griego, Director of the ACTIC. “We will continue to evolve and innovate to meet the needs of our partners and the citizens we serve.”

To learn more about the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center or to access resources on counterterrorism efforts in Arizona, visit azactic.gov.

The mission of the ACTIC is to protect the public and critical infrastructures of the State of Arizona by enhancing and coordinating information sharing and providing effective, efficient, ethical, lawful, and professional intelligence and investigative support for local, county, state, tribal, federal, and private sector partners.