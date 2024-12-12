Eltropy Sets New Standard in Credit Union Vendor Consolidation Through Unified Platform Approach

Eltropy Sets New Standard in Credit Union Vendor Consolidation

Single platform eliminates integration risk while reducing total cost of ownership for credit unions

A competitor we considered offered a solid contact center solution, but Eltropy showed us an integrated, organization-wide platform capable of supporting every department that engages w/ our members.” — Matthew Fehrmann, Chief Information Officer, Kohler Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced a strengthened commitment to vendor consolidation through its comprehensive, enterprise-wide solution.As credit unions face mounting pressure to streamline operations and reduce costs, Eltropy's unified platform approach eliminates the “hairball effect” – the complex web of disconnected point solutions that create operational inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and rising costs."Credit unions shouldn't have to piece together solutions from different vendors for text messaging, AI, fraud prevention, branch operations, and member communications," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy."Our platform brings everything together in one solution, eliminating integration headaches and security risks. When you rely on multiple vendors and one integration fails, the entire member experience can break down. The power of one unified platform means credit unions can focus on serving members rather than managing vendor relationships."Early adopters of Eltropy's unified platform approach report significant operational improvements in efficiency and member service. The platform's unified user interface allows staff to perform all tasks within a single environment, eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems. This "One UX" approach embodies the principle of "Do more with less," allowing credit unions to simplify operations while enhancing service delivery."We were about to finalize an agreement with a contact center solution and phone system replacement," said Matthew Fehrmann, Chief Information Officer at Kohler Credit Union . "But when I saw Eltropy's platform, I knew we had to pause our decision. The competitor we were considering offered a solid contact center solution, but Eltropy showed us something different – an integrated, organization-wide platform capable of supporting every department that engages with our members."Eltropy's enterprise-wide platform modernizes the contact center and provides credit unions and community banks with turnkey suites for Faster Collections, Deposit Growth, Total Branch Solutions that bring AI into branches, and comprehensive M&A solutions. The company's exclusive focus on credit unions and community banks has enabled deep integration capabilities with core banking systems.With over 35 integrations spanning Core, LOS, CRM, AOS, OLB and other critical systems, Eltropy offers unprecedented connectivity while maintaining platform unity. This includes an expanded partnership with Alkami to enhance digital banking capabilities, demonstrating Eltropy's commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem without compromising its unified platform approach."The traditional approach of adopting multiple point solutions creates what we call the 'hairball effect' – a tangled web of systems that becomes increasingly difficult to manage," Garg said. "Each new point solution adds another layer of complexity, another integration to maintain, another security vulnerability to monitor. By investing in a unified platform, credit unions can break free from this cycle, significantly reducing operational complexity while improving their security posture.""Total cost of ownership becomes a significant factor as credit unions evaluate technology solutions," Garg continued. "Our unified platform eliminates redundant systems, reduces training needs, and streamlines support—all while enabling credit unions to serve members efficiently across every channel."Industry trends show growing demand for vendor consolidation among credit unions as institutions look to reduce operational complexity and strengthen security. Eltropy's solution-based approach directly addresses these needs while maintaining the flexibility credit unions require to serve their unique member bases.For more information about Eltropy's unified platform approach, visit https://eltropy.com/vendor-consolidation/ About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com

