ellee ven and The Groovalution DROP New SONGS THAT CELEBRATE IDENTITY, AMBITION, and URBAN WANDERLUST

What I Live For Album

I consider travel as a part of my self care. These songs are about owning your truth. It’s for people who dream big and live even bigger.” — ellee ven, singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed groovalutionary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, known for their heart-felt lyrics and creative sound, are back with a collection of soul-stirring tracks that embody the essence of self-awareness, ambition, and the thrill of exploration. The new songs, described as a fusion of luxury pop, hip hop and r & b, resonate with the rhythms of city life and the perspective of a seasoned world traveler.

About the Artist and Her Brand

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. Her lifestyle brand called The Groovalution and her Give Into the Groove Foundation are branches of her mission to place Creativity Over Everything. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt—a free, artistic installation that encourages global citizens to experience and digitally share art with the world.

Finding Yourself in the Beat

In a time when authenticity is the ultimate currency, ellee ven delivers a set of songs that dive deep into the human experience—knowing who you are, what you stand for, and chasing what truly matters. With lyrics that are both raw and relatable, songs including the title tracks from her two most recent albums, What I Live For and Anything, empower listeners to embrace their own no-nonsense, unapologetic selves.

A Soundtrack for the Urban Dreamer

Off the What I Live For album, songs like “Express Train” and “Downtown” channel the dynamic pulse of city life, weaving together stories of bright lights, crowded streets, and fleeting connections. Whether you’re commuting on a busy subway or watching the cityscape from a rooftop, ellee ven’s music paints a vivid portrait of urban ambition and resilience.

A Worldly Perspective

As a celebrated artist with Spanish, Greek, Russian, Italian, and German roots, ellee ven brings a worldly sensibility to her sound. Songs like, “Hasta la Noche” are infused with influences, reflecting the artist’s own ancestry and her journey as a traveler and storyteller.

Quote from the Artist

“I consider travel as a part of my self care.” says ellee ven. “These songs are about owning your truth, no matter where you are in the world. It’s for people who dream big and live even bigger.”

Stream the Songs

The songs are now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.