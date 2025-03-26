ELLEE VEN AND THE GROOVALUTION’S NEW ROCKUMENTARY IS A TESTAMENT TO UNSTOPPABLE CREATIVITY

What I Live For Album

Artist ellee ven runs a lifestyle brand, a charitable foundation and a production company. What are her tricks to making it all work? CREATIVITY OVER EVERYTHING

Surrounding myself with the best talent I can find while creating meaningful experiences—that’s what my Groovalution is all about. I am 111% dream driven.” — ellee ven, self-proclaimed Groovalutionary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While ellee ven doesn’t define her music by labels, she embraces the freedom to create without limits. “If being true to yourself is radical, so be it,” she says. “The whole idea is to make my life, my music, and my business an expression of what I live for."

Before establishing herself as a recording artist and business owner, ellee ven was a kindergarten teacher in Los Angeles. Raised by immigrant parents who instilled in their children both strong business acumen and a love for the arts, she learned early on that vision and discipline go hand in hand. Her parents’ entrepreneurial spirit and appreciation for artistic expression shaped her perspective, teaching her that success is built on both creativity and persistence.

This foundation fueled her transition from the classroom to the recording studio, where she applied the same principles of curiosity, adaptability and passion. Today, as both an independent artist and entrepreneur, ellee ven continues to champion artistic freedom, proving that music and enterprise can coexist in a way that is both fulfilling and inspiring.

ellee ven’s passions have allowed an independent amassing of millions of streams worldwide. Her music is a reflection of her eclectic background, deeply influenced by her mother’s Latin heritage and the artistic, idea-driven culture of her Los Angeles upbringing. “I am just beginning to truly capture my musical journey. Surrounding myself with the best talent I can find while creating meaningful experiences—that’s what my Groovalution is all about. I am 111% dream driven.”

Last week, ellee ven unveiled "A Week of What I Live For", a captivating rockumentary chronicling the creative journey behind her music with The Groovalution, including the 2024 album What I Live For. Much of the documentary takes place at the legendary Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood, where ellee ven and her collaborators brought their vision to life.

The Groovalution is more than just the name of ellee ven’s band—it’s also a lifestyle brand that extends her artistic vision beyond music. Through TheGroovalution.com, fans can engage by exploring initiatives that promote artistic empowerment, shopping for creativity-inspired merchandise, and subscribing to a weekly newsletter.

Inspiring affirmations such as “Dream Driven”, “One Of One”, “No Negative Self-Talk", “Spark a Groovalution” and “Creativity Over Everything” serve as reminders that personal power lies in embracing one’s uniqueness. In alignment with ellee ven’s commitment to giving back, 100% of net proceeds from purchases on the website support the Give Into the Groove Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering creativity and community engagement.

At the core of everything ellee ven does—whether through music, business, or philanthropy—is the belief that creativity has the power to inspire and transform. With "A Week of What I Live For", she invites audiences into her world, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the passion, collaboration, and artistic freedom that drive The Groovalution. It’s a testament to the idea that when you live for what you love, the possibilities are endless.

ellee ven’s music is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

For catalog access or media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com

