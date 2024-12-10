ACES Partner Spolight: Mint Turbines LLC

Mint Turbines LLC Excellence in Turbine Engine Maintenance

Mint Turbines LLC, located in Stroud, Oklahoma, is an independent turbine engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility. Founded in 2009 following the divestment of Northstar Aerospace’s Turbine Engine Service Group (TESG), Mint Turbines builds on a legacy dating back to 1981. The company specializes in the FAA-authorized repair and overhaul of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6A and PT6T engines and the T53 engine series, branded under Ozark Aeroworks.

Strategic Public/Private Partnerships and Industry Engagement

With nearly 72,000 square feet of factory and warehouse space, Mint Turbines is one of the few certified MRO facilities in North America. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, the company serves both commercial and military sectors, ensuring top-tier turbine engine performance and reliability. Mint Turbines has partnered with ACES at numerous trade shows to boost their visibility within the aerospace industry and showcase their capabilities to key industry leaders.

Why Oklahoma is the Ideal Location for Aerospace Companies like Mint Turbines

“What truly sets Oklahoma apart is the support from its established aerospace and defense community. Organizations like ACES are vital in fostering connections, driving innovation and creating collaboration opportunities with industry leaders,” said Richard McConn, founder of M International. “The state’s commitment to developing its infrastructure and the presence of key military installations opens doors to defense contracts and partnerships. Oklahoma offers the resources, support and strategic advantages to help your business thrive if you’re looking for a place to build and expand in the aerospace industry. We’ve found success here, and we believe you can, too.”