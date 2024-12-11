Governor Stitt Leads Trade Mission to Taiwan, Signs Energy and Aerospace MOU

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited Taiwan on an energy and aerospace focused trade mission on Monday. He met with President Lai Ching-te to discuss potential areas of collaboration between Oklahoma and Taiwan in energy, critical minerals, and aerospace including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and drones. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo between Oklahoma and Taiwan.

“This Memorandum of Understanding between Oklahoma and Taiwan will enhance trade and investment opportunities between Oklahoma and Taiwan drone and UAS companies. Oklahoma is the most business friendly state in the nation and our energy industry provides critical stability and economic opportunity around the world,” said Gov. Stitt. “The Taiwanese people share Oklahoma’s love of freedom. I look forward to working together to increase trade and investments opportunities in aerospace and energy to advance prosperity for the people of Taiwan and Oklahoma.”

Governor Stitt is on a trade mission in Asia including stops in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. While in Taiwan, he visited with a variety of companies interested in bringing investment and jobs to Oklahoma. Governor Stitt highlighted Oklahoma’s energy advantage and business friendly environment in discussions with top Taiwanese officials.