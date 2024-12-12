Erroll McCoy Announces Patent Filing for Potentially Groundbreaking Treatment for HSV-1 and HSV-2

Revolutionizing Long-Term Relief with Affordable and Scalable Solutions for Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Patients

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erroll McCoy is excited to announce that, as of December 6, 2024, it has filed a patent for its innovative use of a topical treatment for herpes simplex virus (HSV) types 1 and 2. This milestone represents a breakthrough in the company’s mission to deliver affordable, scalable, and highly effective solutions for millions living with HSV. Backed by compelling laboratory results and real-world case studies, Erroll McCoy’s treatment is poised to advance into clinical trials in 2025.Leveraging Proven Safety and Scalability Utilizing a novel approach of a widely available over-the-counter ingredient, which has already been approved by the FDA as “generally recognized as safe and effective” (GRAS/E) for another dermatological condition. Erroll McCoy feels the novel use of this ingredient is uniquely suited for rapid development and distribution as an HSV treatment, bypassing the high R&D and production costs often associated with new drug innovations.“This affordability and scalability are central to our vision,” said Dr. David Ginn, Senior Vice-President of Research and Development at Erroll McCoy. “By leveraging the proven safety and accessibility of GRAS/E OTCs, we’re on track to deliver a game-changing solution for HSV patients worldwide.”Breakthrough Case Studies Highlight Potential Long-Term Results Two real-world case studies showcase the remarkable potential of Erroll McCoy’s novel HSV treatments:• HSV-1 (Oral Herpes): A patient with a 12-year history of HSV-1 experienced recurrent cold sore outbreaks every three to four months, which were previously treated with oral antivirals and topical docosanol. After applying Erroll McCoy’s patent-pending topical treatment to an active lesion, the individual has not had a reoccurrence of HSV-1 for over two years.• HSV-2 (Genital Herpes): A patient with frequent genital lesions caused by HSV-2, despite using antivirals, achieved symptom relief within a week of topical application of Erroll McCoy’s patent-pending topical treatment. The individual has remained symptom-free for over four years.These results underscore the treatment’s potential for long-term relief, even for patients who have struggled with traditional therapies.Laboratory Results Confirm Safety and Efficacy In Vitro clinical studies further validate the potential of Erroll McCoy’s novel HSV treatments:• Selective Cytotoxicity: Laboratory testing revealed that Erroll McCoy’s patent-pending treatment demonstrated almost complete cytotoxicity (>97%) for HSV-infected cells at just 1% concentration (equivalent to 10,000 µg/mL). This concentration is below the FDA-approved range of 2% to 10%, suggesting that higher concentrations within the approved range could achieve even greater efficacy. These findings highlight the treatment’s ability to effectively target and destroy HSV-infected cells while maintaining a strong safety profile for healthy cells.Next Steps: Clinical Trials in 2025 Erroll McCoy plans to begin clinical trials in 2025 to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of its novel topical treatment for HSV. These trials will build on the compelling laboratory and case study results, moving the company closer to delivering an accessible, long-term solution for HSV-1 and HSV-2 patients worldwide.“A New Era in HSV Management”“At Erroll McCoy, we are committed to transforming how HSV is managed,” said Greg Bew, CEO of Erroll McCoy. “Our novel use of an OTC topical treatment represents a significant step forward in providing relief and hope for patients. With our patent filing, we’re excited to take the next steps in advancing this innovation through clinical trials and beyond.”Call to Action Erroll McCoy invites media, investors, and research partners to join us on this groundbreaking journey:• For media inquiries: Contact us at press@errollmccoy.com.• For investment opportunities: Reach out to invest@errollmccoy.com.• For research collaborations, Connect with us at research@errollmccoy.com.We look forward to building partnerships that will help us advance our mission and provide long-term HSV relief to patients worldwide.About Erroll McCoyErroll McCoy is a pioneering healthcare company advancing science-based solutions for HSV and other chronic conditions. Leveraging proven OTC compounds, the company is committed to delivering effective, scalable treatments that improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.errollmccoy.com

