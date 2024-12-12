Paulin Research Group Announces New Product Enhancements in 2024.12.0.2520 Software Release

Multi-nozzle Model in PVPTPro

PRG's latest software release includes updates to PVPTPro, an FEA-based solution for multi-nozzle shells, now supports up to eight nozzles or attachments.

This feature will make thermal buckling analysis of pressure vessels easy and accurate.” — Dr. Delin Wang, Ph.D, Senior FEA Analyst and Developer at PRG

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paulin Research Group ’s latest software release includes updates to PVPTPro , which now supports up to eight nozzles or attachments. Additionally, a nonlinear arc-length loading feature will be implemented in future iterations that will be useful when performing thermal buckling analyses.Paulin Research Group, a provider of FEA software and consulting services for the pressure vessel and piping design industry, has rolled out several updates to its solutions in its latest release 2024.12.0.2520.This includes the ability to support up to eight nozzles or attachments in PVPTPro (FEA software for multi-nozzle geometries). Additionally, in future release iterations, Paulin Research Group plans to provide an option for performing thermal buckling analyses in FEPipe (FEA software for pressure vessel and piping design) and NozzlePRO (FEA software for single nozzle design).PVPTPro Key Updates:Users can work with up to eight nozzles or attachments, including single longitudinal or circumferential plates, with or without tapers.Attachments will work on all host shapes, except flat heads.Users can export structures and nozzles from NozzlePro Vessel Link and Konnect to PVPTPro, supporting geometries such as clips and lifting lugs.Nonlinear Thermal Load Capability:An arc-length (non-uniform) loading for thermal loads has been added, ensuring consistency with general-purpose FEA programs.Particularly useful in thermal buckling analysis.A new QC model is in place to verify the implementation, along with an automated quality control check.About Paulin Research GroupPaulin Research Group (PRG) specializes in providing advanced software solutions for pressure vessel and piping design and analysis, to build designs aligned with FEA and in compliance with industry codes. Its product suite includes PVPTPro, NozzlePro, FEPipe, FEATools, Konnect and more, all of which have specialized functions in FEA. PRG also provides consulting services in pressure vessel and piping FEA by industry experts.For more information, visit: www.paulin.com

