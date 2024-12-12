Radcliff Wire Appoints New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Tom Herd

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Herd has joined Radcliff Wire as vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately. He replaces Scott Kirkpatrick, who retired earlier this year.“Tom has an impressive record of achievement in similar roles throughout the manufacturing industry,” Radcliff Wire President Charlie Radcliff said. “We’re excited to have someone with his expertise on our team.”Prior to joining Radcliff Wire, Tom led the sales and marketing teams for several industrial manufacturing companies that supply engineered products and components to OEM’s and manufacturers in several key industrial markets including automotive, aerospace, and medicalMost recently, Tom served as the VP of Sales for WAZER , an innovative start-up company that developed the world’s first desktop waterjet machine. Tom helped them launch new products and develop their sales process. Prior to WAZER, Tom held sales leadership roles for a custom bearing and seal manufacturer, a knitted wire mesh company, a hydraulic sealing and flow control product manufacturer, and a custom gear and power transmission company.Tom has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and lives in Cheshire, CT with his family.“Everything I’ve done throughout my career has primed me for this role,” Tom said. “Radcliff Wire is an amazing company and I’m eager to help it grow.”About Radcliff WireFor more than 65 years, Radcliff Wire Inc. has provided the highest quality custom shaped wire for the aerospace, automotive, medical, industrial, and electronics industries. Working with 60 different wires in a variety of metals, the company produces special shaped wire that manufacturers typically can’t find anywhere else. An ISO-9001 certified manufacturer, Radcliff Wire is a global wire supplier for a wide range of special products.

