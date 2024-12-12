Vineyards Country Club Celebrates North Course Renovation Completion

An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club's newly-renovated North Course. An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club's newly-renovated North Course. An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club's newly-renovated North Course.

Our North Course renovation takes Vineyards Country Club’s golf experience to unprecedented heights, delivering a strategic course layout while embracing the natural beauty of Florida’s landscape.” — Vineyards Country Club Chairman and Co-Owner, Michael Procacci Jr.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vineyards Country Club officials today announced the completion of the extensive redesign and renovation of its iconic North Course, a championship 18-hole course originally designed by renowned golf architect Mark McCumber.The project, which began in March 2024, culminates in a state-of-the-art, visually captivating, environmentally mindful course which enhances the golfing experience for players of all skill levels.This milestone follows the successful transformation of the community’s South Course, completed in December 2023.Led by acclaimed architect Kipp Schulties and implemented by QGS Development, the North Course renovation reflects Vineyards Country Club’s continued commitment to premier golf experiences, sustainable course design and member satisfaction.“Our North Course renovation takes Vineyards Country Club’s golf experience to unprecedented heights,” said Vineyards Country Club Chairman and Co-Owner, Michael Procacci Jr. “These enhancements deliver not only a visually appealing, strategic course layout but they also embrace the natural beauty of Florida’s landscape in a way that enriches both our members' enjoyment and our community's ecological balance.”Key North Course renovation highlights include:Enhanced Course Design: Expanded yardage from the professional tees brings the North Course up to championship level, offering unique challenges with newly contoured fairways, larger greens and natural aesthetic elements such as stone cap walls, wood bridges and indigenous South Florida landscaping.Upgraded Greens and Turf: The entire course has been re-turfed with Bimini Bermudagrass on tees, fairways and roughs, complemented by TifEagle greens for optimal playability and resilience.Bunker and Drainage Innovations: Bunkers have been refurbished with Par Angle White sand (also known as Pro/Angle bunker sand), while advanced drainage systems and a new Toro irrigation system improve water efficiency and course durability.Environmental Considerations: With reduced maintained turf areas, water usage and chemical inputs are minimized, reinforcing Vineyards Country Club’s commitment to sustainable practices. The new drainage system, approved by Collier County, enhances stormwater management, benefiting the club and surrounding areas.The North Course’s new design embraces a distinctive “Old Florida” aesthetic, integrating native palm trees, oaks and lush ground plantings to create a scenic, environmentally thoughtful layout complementing the South Course’s character while providing an entirely different golf experience.Vineyards Country Club officials will celebrated the North Course completion with a grand reopening celebration including two shotgun start tournaments, enabling members to experience the course’s enhancements firsthand.About Vineyards Country ClubVineyards Country Club is a Blue Zones-certified, 1,400-acre private, non-equity master-planned golf and country club community open to both residents and non-residents for more than 30 years. The family-owned community, founded in 1988 by Michael J. Procacci and Joseph Procacci is located just east of Interstate 75 between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach roads and includes 2,719 homes in 38 individual gated neighborhoods, a 70,000-square-foot clubhouse, and 450,000 square feet of commercial space. The award-winning Club has been enhanced through three renovations since its original construction, with no member assessments. The Club offers 36 holes of members-only championship golf; a new, 15,000 square-foot Wellness Center & Spa with technologically advanced fitness equipment including a state-of-the-art outdoor gym, five-star spa, salt water lap pool, smoothie café, and salt room; Racquet Center with 12 Har-Tru lite tennis courts; six lit, gel cushioned pickleball courts; three regulation lit bocce courts, and year-round scheduled play; formal and casual indoor and al fresco dining; banquet, reception, meeting and event facilities; and one of Naples’ most active club social calendars. For membership or residential information, call 239-353-1500, visit online at vineyardscountryclubnaples.com, or visit the community’s Administration Office, located at 400 Vineyards Blvd., Naples.

