Increasing Patrols During Holiday Travel Season

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in the national enforcement initiative on impaired driving this holiday season. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, an initiative funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, runs from Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

"New York has zero tolerance for impaired and reckless driving," Governor Hochul said. “Let me be clear, if you place yourself or other drivers in danger this holiday season, you will be ticketed or face criminal charges. Don’t be the person to ruin the holidays by putting yourself and others at risk.”

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, law enforcement officers will be watching for speeding drivers, distracted drivers and drivers violating the “Move Over Law,” which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing any vehicle that is stopped in or on the side of the road.

New York State DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The holiday season is a time for celebrations, but they must be safe celebrations. We’re asking all drivers to plan for a sober ride home, watch their speed and avoid distractions behind the wheel.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “State Troopers will remain highly visible on our roadways during the holiday season, targeting drivers who needlessly put others in danger. We know all too well the preventable tragedies caused by impaired, reckless, and distracted driving. Make the right choice – if your celebrations include drinking, plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Construction Closures Suspended

To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekends, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning Saturday, December 21 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, December 26 at 6 a.m. Construction will also be suspended from Tuesday, December 31 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, January 2 at 6 a.m. to ease travel for motorists.

Motorists should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

Motorists must follow the state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation urge motorists to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel are in their hands.

Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state’s effort to reduce distracted driving. The New York State Thruway Authority will also continue its tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers along the Thruway from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. New Year’s morning to promote safety and alert driving.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This holiday season, it’s critical that people make safe decisions while driving. We urge motorists to stay alert, do not drive impaired, plan ahead for any weather events, have emergency supplies in your car, and leave extra time for traveling. We remind motorists our employees and emergency personnel will be on the road assisting motorists, and they want to spend the holidays with their families too. Their lives depend on motorists staying alert and moving over for all vehicles on the side of the road. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and doing their part to keep motorists safe.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Traveling during the holiday season can be stressful even without the prospect of construction-related traffic jams. That’s why the New York State Department of Transportation fully supports Governor Hochul's decision to suspend construction activities and temporary lane closures during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We want everyone to get where they need to go safely and with a minimum of delays. But safety is everyone’s responsibility and I urge everyone to drive responsibly, move over for roadside emergency and maintenance vehicles and, most importantly, remain alert and avoid distractions. That means keeping heads up and phones down. Let’s all have a happy and festive holiday season and a prosperous new year.”

Delaware County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Craig DuMond said, “With the holiday season upon us it is more important than ever to Have a Plan and not drive impaired. From now until New Year’s Day there will be numerous gatherings and celebrations with family and friends. Driving impaired or aggressively is made even more dangerous with darkness coming earlier and the daily possibility of icy or snowy roads. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy this holiday season but in a smart way by having a plan to not drive impaired.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President, and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “This holiday season, remember: Slow down, buckle up, and never drink and drive. Law enforcement will be out in full force to ensure everyone gets home safely. Help keep our communities safe and drive responsibly.”

During last year’s crackdown law enforcement statewide issued 106,509 tickets. Of those tickets 20,633 were for speeding, 1,027 were for distracted driving, 2,537 were for seatbelts, 597 for the “Move Over Law” and 3,030 individuals were arrested for impaired driving. 78,685 motorists were ticketed for other infractions.

These traffic enforcement campaigns are funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), which promotes and supports participation of law enforcement agencies at the state, county and local levels in high-visibility enforcement efforts. Grant funding is intended to provide for supplemental traffic enforcement and engagement during those times of the year, like the holidays, when there is greater potential for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs to be on the road.

If you drive impaired and break the law, you will face consequences and be held accountable. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services data shows that felony and misdemeanor arrests for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs result in a conviction in approximately 90 percent of cases.

The New York State Police, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also offer these tips to make the holidays safer for all:

Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sourcing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community’s sober ride program;

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.