DesignCalcs by CEI to Release Enhancement for Rated Flanges with FM Values from Code Case 2901-1

CEI announces an upcoming update to its DesignCalcs software, facilitating flange compliance with Code Case 2901 under ASME Section VIII, Divisions 1 and 2.

This feature will greatly increase the predicted load capacity for these weld neck flanges based on sound engineering methods published by experts in flange design.” — Michael Clark, PE, Head of Engineering at CEI

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEI has announced a forthcoming update to its DesignCalcs software, featuring a new checkbox option to incorporate CC 2901-1 FM values for rated flanges, facilitating flange design and analysis in compliance with ASME Section VIII, Divisions 1 and 2.DesignCalcs, pressure vessel design software developed by CEI, is preparing to roll out a new enhancement that will support Code Case 2901 (CC 2901-1) FM values for rated flanges. With a click, users can apply FM values to their flange design per CC 2901.The incorporation of CC 2901 into ASME Section VIII, Divisions 1 and 2 in 2019 has advanced flange design by introducing a leakage-based method for assessing weld neck flanges under external loads. This change has impacted flange analysis practices, and CEI’s forthcoming update aims to simplify compliance with these standards. DesignCalcs users will be able to streamline the design and analysis of rated flanges, for enhanced alignment with ASME pressure vessel code standards.This update is expected to be available by or before December 31, 2024.About CEI:CEI provides software solutions and consulting services to companies using ASME, PD, EN and AWS safety codes for pressure vessels and welding procedures. Its suite of software solutions includes DesignCalcs, Finglow , ProWrite and Fabrication Manager, all of which ensure compliance with leading global codes. It was the first company to offer a solution for ASME Section VIII and Section IX over 30 years ago. CEI is an active participant in Code Committees (ASME, AWS, API and PD).For more information, visit:About DesignCalcs:DesignCalcs is a pressure vessel design software solution, developed by CEI. It streamlines pressure vessel design compliance with ASME Section VIII, Div 1, offering access to ASME BPVC Section II materials, WRC-107 stress analysis and various wind and seismic codes. The software integrates code compliance directly into quoting and design processes, providing an extensive library of industry data and proven methodologies to simplify pressure vessel design.For more information, visit:

