UNITAR and Islamic Development Bank Host COP16 Side Event “Cultivating Prosperity: Agriculture Partnerships for Sustainable Development”
Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16, delivered the opening remarks.
The event featured prominent speakers including:
- H.H. Princess Abeer Al Saud, Founder and Chairwoman, Talga
- Dr. AbdulHakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General, Regional Representative for Near East and North Africa, FAO
- Eng. Yaser Albakri, Director General of Sectoral Expertise, Saudi Fund for Development
- Dr. Zeynu Ummer, Director of UNDP Resilience Hub for Africa
- Ms. Wan Anfeng, Vice President, Public Affairs, Middle East, J &T Express
- Mr. Hatem Jebri, Manager, Agriculture Value Chain & Water Division, BADEA
- Mr. Biola Kazeem Badmos, Senior Agriculture and Food Security Specialist, IsDB
Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, Division for Prosperity, UNITAR, participated as a panelist and provided concluding remarks, while Mr. Nedžad Ajanović, Lead Global Advocacy Specialist, IsDB, skillfully moderated the discussions.
This dialogue aligned with COP16's core objectives of promoting sustainable land management, enhancing private sector engagement, and integrating financial institutions in food systems transformation.
