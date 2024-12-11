UNITAR and Islamic Development Bank Host COP16 Side Event “Cultivating Prosperity: Agriculture Partnerships for Sustainable Development”

Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16, delivered the opening remarks.

The event featured prominent speakers including:

H.H. Princess Abeer Al Saud, Founder and Chairwoman, Talga

Dr. AbdulHakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General, Regional Representative for Near East and North Africa, FAO

Eng. Yaser Albakri, Director General of Sectoral Expertise, Saudi Fund for Development

Dr. Zeynu Ummer, Director of UNDP Resilience Hub for Africa

Ms. Wan Anfeng, Vice President, Public Affairs, Middle East, J &T Express

Mr. Hatem Jebri, Manager, Agriculture Value Chain & Water Division, BADEA

Mr. Biola Kazeem Badmos, Senior Agriculture and Food Security Specialist, IsDB

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, Division for Prosperity, UNITAR, participated as a panelist and provided concluding remarks, while Mr. Nedžad Ajanović, Lead Global Advocacy Specialist, IsDB, skillfully moderated the discussions.

This dialogue aligned with COP16's core objectives of promoting sustainable land management, enhancing private sector engagement, and integrating financial institutions in food systems transformation.