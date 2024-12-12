Mindtech Global Unveils Chameleon 24.2 – The Next Generation in Synthetic Data Creation

Experience new levels of realism, flexibility, and scale in synthetic data creation—powering faster, smarter AI-driven vision solutions.

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindtech Global is proud to announce the launch of Chameleon 24.2, a significant upgrade to its cutting-edge synthetic data generation tool.

Chameleon is a synthetic data generation platform that uses the most advanced 3D graphics techniques to create labelled training images with unmatched realism for AI-enabled vision systems. Peter McGuinness, VP of Engineering at Mindtech, said: “With Chameleon, anyone can create vast amounts of perfectly labelled training data in minutes even with no previous graphics experience.

Chameleon is used by global corporations and government agencies around the world in a wide range of applications, including manufacturing automation, retail & eCommerce, and public safety. It changes the way networks are trained, opening the way to true data driven design by removing the data scarcity barrier.

With this new release, Mindtech is pushing the boundaries of fidelity and flexibility in what is possible in human-centric data generation. The latest update adds a new, zero-learning-curve UI for creating and managing the second generation of digital humans as well as new automation features for human-human and human-environment interaction. These updates allow users to control the auto-generation and actions of tens of thousands of unique human identities with customized wardrobes, actions, and scenarios in a limitless range of environments.

Chris Longstaff, COO at Mindtech commented: “Synthetic data has become a cornerstone for advancing AI, and tools like Chameleon are reshaping how data is created—faster, smarter, and at a scale unimaginable with traditional methods.”

These new features have wide-ranging applications, including head and body pose detection, gaze and attention tracking, sentiment analysis, and demographic measurement. Specific use cases include automotive in-cabin and around-car scenarios, activity detection, and group dynamics analysis for teleconferencing and other human-centered applications.

The capabilities of the Chameleon platform continue to surpass what is possible with any other method of image data generation. It delivers realism, flexibility, and ease of use while minimizing the total cost of data creation.

Delivering 10X faster to market for 1/10th the cost of real-world data, Chameleon remains the premier choice for organizations seeking to optimize their AI training workflows.

Mindtech Global develops advanced DataOps platforms for synthetic data, empowering customers to build high-quality AI models through data analysis, visualization, and curation. Mindtech’s Chameleon and Dolphin platforms accelerate deployment across applications, from human centric activity to enterprise automation.

Headquartered in the UK with operations in the US and Far East, Mindtech is backed by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs, In-Q-Tel, Edge, and Appen.

For interviews, media images, or demo requests, visit www.mindtech.global.

