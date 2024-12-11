GenerX Generators Lights Up the Southeast in the Wake of Hurricane Helene

GenerX Generators GenerX Generators GenerX Generators

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, GenerX Generators, a leading provider of generator solutions, rallied its team and resources to illuminate the darkness and restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the storm-ravaged Southeast.

As the region grappled with widespread power outages, GenerX’s dedicated team worked tirelessly to provide critical generator support. From emergency repairs to new installations, the company’s efforts extended to hospitals, police departments, and countless neighborhoods.

“Our team, along with our partners at Grasten Generators and Generac, went above and beyond to bring light to those who needed it most,” said Mark Costis, owner and operator of GenerX Generators. “It was truly inspiring to witness the collective effort and compassion displayed by everyone involved.”

GenerX’s commitment to customer satisfaction and community well-being has been unwavering. During and for days after the storm, the entire Service Department received hundreds of calls from people in need and they brought the lightning back to all but few that just couldn’t be fixed in time. Here are typical issues GenerX went over and above:

The Commercial Electric Install Crew brought the lightning back with three of GenerX's big portable generators. One at an ALF, one at their Ranch Branch and one for The Bellaire Police Department.

GenerX installation crews brought the lightning back by replacing sixteen flooded generators to people who didn’t have power for days after.

GenerX's sales department brought the lightning back to well over 200 people by simply helping them over the phone with adding oil or helping reset controllers on generators.

Ray Peach and Blake Miller and his team from GenerX's Canter Family helped bring the lightning back to hundreds of our customers with phone support.

Pete and Nichol from Midwest Generators family pitched in where they could but next time, GenerX will do a better job of asking them for help. Sometimes families forget to ask even their closest relatives for help.

As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, this extraordinary event serves as a testament to their enduring legacy of innovation, reliability, and compassion. GenerX remains committed to empowering communities and bringing light to even the darkest of times.

GenerX’s rapid response, combined with its extensive network of technicians and service providers, enabled the company to address the urgent needs of the community. By sharing stories of resilience and hope, GenerX aims to inspire others to come together and support one another during times of crisis.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for what you do at GenerX. Let’s keep 'Bringing Back the Lightning' to our families, friends, and neighbors," said Costis.

For more information about GenerX Generators and its services, visit www.generxgenerators.com or contact Mark Costis at (727) 213-9073.

About GenerX Generators

Founded in 2004, GenerX Generators is a leading provider of residential and commercial backup power solutions. With over 24,000 installations and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, GenerX ensures that families and businesses are prepared for whatever challenges the future holds.

