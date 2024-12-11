Submit Release
Plaintiffs Suing Over Lapsed Life Insurance Must Show Harm Caused by Faulty Notice

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday addressed a disagreement in district courts over what standard applies in lawsuits seeking redress for an insurer’s failure to comply with California Insurance Code provisions which require certain procedural safeguards before a life insurance policy is terminated for lack of premium payments, concluding that the plaintiff must show that she was actually harmed by the violation.

