Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,297 in the last 365 days.

Don’t miss your chance to get hands-on fisheries career experience

Summer seasonal positions at Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries offices are open for applications until January 10.

Learn about fisheries careers and gain valuable experience while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture and aquatic invasive species. Six-month positions usually start at the beginning of April and three-month positions start the middle of May.

Get a glimpse into a seasonal fisheries position with the DNR YouTube video.

Learn how to apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa/jobs/4737143/fisheries-seasonal-worker-internship. Application deadline is January 10, 2025.

For more information about these positions, contact Ben Wallace at 712-657-2638 or ben.wallace@dnr.iowa.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Don’t miss your chance to get hands-on fisheries career experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more