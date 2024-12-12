Entrepreneurship Is a Lie: Lea Turner’s New Podcast Exposes the Dirty Truth Behind Small Business Success

Lea Turner, LinkedIn powerhouse with over 170,000 followers, is here to call time on the rose-tinted myths of small business ownership.

Everyone loves sharing the highlight reel, but no one talks about the sleepless nights, the self-doubt, or the constant pressure” — Lea Turner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Entrepreneurship is lonely. It’s isolating. It’s overwhelming," says Lea Turner, Founder of The HoLT Business Community.Lea Turner, renowned LinkedIn influencer with over 170,000 followers, is on a mission to dismantle the glossy myths of small business ownership with her new podcast, The HoLT’s Survival Guide for Small Businesses. Launched on October 1st, the podcast takes listeners on an unfiltered journey into the world of entrepreneurship, shedding light on the often-ignored struggles behind the highlight reels.A Podcast That Challenges the Status QuoUnlike traditional business podcasts that dish out generic advice and overused platitudes, Turner’s podcast confronts the harsh realities of entrepreneurship. It skips the clichés and dives straight into the raw, messy, and brutally honest truths that define small business ownership.“Forget the curated Instagram posts and fake smiles on LinkedIn,” says Turner. “Nobody talks about the sleepless nights, the endless self-doubt, or the constant juggling act that leaves you drained. This podcast isn’t here to stroke egos—it’s here to tell it like it is.”Spotlighting Real Stories from the Front LinesSeason 1 is packed with authentic, relatable stories from entrepreneurs who have braved the highs and lows of running a business. Some standout episodes include:Danielle Carrigan, a former teacher who transitioned from the classroom to building a thriving virtual assistant agency, now leading a team of 11. She shares her journey of reinvention, the obstacles she faced, and the unexpected lessons learned along the way.Steve Ware, who left behind a high-powered corporate career to focus on mindfulness coaching. His story is a powerful reminder that success is not always linear and that resilience is key to overcoming professional setbacks.These stories go beyond the surface-level wins often shared on social media, delving into the moments of doubt, failure, and perseverance that define real success.Lea Turner: A Voice of ExperienceTurner’s journey is a testament to the grit required to thrive as an entrepreneur. Starting from scratch in 2019, she grew her LinkedIn training business into a six-figure success, all while staying unapologetically true to herself. Her unique approach—embracing her imperfections and sharing them openly—has resonated with thousands of followers.Through her online community, The HoLT, Turner provides nearly 600 small business owners with access to masterclasses, live clinics, and practical resources. With the podcast, she takes her mission to empower entrepreneurs to a global audience.Breaking Through the NoiseThe HoLT’s Survival Guide for Small Businesses is more than just a podcast—it’s a movement. Turner aims to dispel the toxic positivity that dominates conversations around entrepreneurship and replace it with honest dialogue, shared experiences, and practical advice.The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. For visual learners and those who want to see the faces behind the stories, full episodes are also available on YouTube.Why This Podcast MattersTurner’s podcast is filling a critical gap in the entrepreneurial world by addressing the mental, emotional, and physical toll of running a small business. It’s not about painting a bleak picture—it’s about showing entrepreneurs that they’re not alone and that their struggles are part of the process.“Entrepreneurship isn’t for the faint-hearted,” says Turner. “But it’s also not all doom and gloom. The key is finding humor in the madness and realizing that you’re not the only one struggling to keep all the plates spinning.”What’s Next for Lea Turner and The HoLT?The podcast is just the beginning. Turner plans to expand her reach by hosting live events, creating more resources for The HoLT members, and launching a series of interactive webinars aimed at fostering community among small business owners.-ENDS-NOTES TO EDITORSABOUT LEA TURNERLea Turner is the LinkedIn dynamo who turned raw authenticity into a thriving business empire. From launching her transcription business in 2019 to building a six-figure LinkedIn training platform, she’s proof that success doesn’t come from perfection but from showing up as yourself.As the founder of The HoLT, Lea leads a global community of business owners with one mission: to empower entrepreneurs with genuine advice, emotional support, and practical tools. Beyond business, Lea balances her career with being a solo parent to her 9-year-old son, Dexter, and serves on the board of directors for the charity Hope4, supporting vulnerable individuals in Moldova and Ukraine.Links:Podcast Website: https://www.the-holt.com/podcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-RT7JGt4qyWu8AY96lFud3_nqjXenpzT Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/34XYFw0LDuvqf7kTMvmAAC?si=f8b3bb2e7f544520 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theholtcommunity/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lea-turner/ The HoLT Community: https://www.the-holt.com/ The Vault: www.the-holt.com/vault TRANSLATIONS ON REQUESTFor Interviews contact:hello@alfie-brown.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.