MyFriend, an AI-Powered Companion, Launches to Tackle the Global Mental Health Crisis

A New Era for Mental Wellbeing – Now Available on the Apple Store

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the world facing an unprecedented mental health crisis, Strategia Data Sciences (SDS) has introduced a groundbreaking solution—MyFriend, an AI-powered conversational platform designed to provide round-the-clock, judgement-free emotional support. Developed over two years under the leadership of Stephen Sharp, MyFriend is set to revolutionise the way individuals and organisations approach mental, social, and emotional wellbeing.This launch also coincides with Neurodiversity Celebration Week , a global initiative that champions the strengths and talents of neurodivergent individuals while challenging outdated perceptions. At a time when mental health services are stretched to their limits, MyFriend provides an accessible, immediate, and stigma-free support system for all, including those who are neurodivergent and may struggle with conventional mental health services.Mental health struggles have reached alarming levels, fuelled by economic uncertainty, social isolation, and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statistics highlight the urgency of finding new solutions:- 1 in 4 people worldwide will experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime (World Health Organization).- Depression and anxiety cost the global economy $1 trillion per year in lost productivity (World Economic Forum).- 75% of employees face mental health challenges at work, yet only half feel comfortable discussing them with their employer (Harvard Business Review).- Workplace absenteeism linked to mental health costs UK businesses an estimated £56 billion annually (Deloitte, 2023).In the UK, NHS mental health services are overwhelmed, with waiting times for therapy exceeding six months in many areas.Neurodivergent individuals are significantly more likely to experience anxiety and depression, often due to a lack of tailored support and understanding in workplaces and social settings. With mental health services under immense strain, long waiting times and persistent stigma still prevent many from seeking help. MyFriend offers an innovative, AI-powered alternative: a compassionate, always-available digital companion that provides immediate support without barriers.MyFriend is a conversational AI platform designed to be an ever-present, understanding listener, offering users a space to express their thoughts and emotions in a safe, non-judgemental environment. Unlike traditional mental health services.Available Anytime, Anywhere – No waiting lists, no appointments—just immediate support whenever it’s needed, at any hour of the day or night.Multi-Format Communication – Users can choose between voice or text-based interaction, depending on their preference, comfort level, or situation.Discreet & Confidential – Conversations can be saved, revisited, downloaded, or printed for reflection or sharing with a trusted individual.More Than Just Support – MyFriend offers daily mental wellness check-ins, mindfulness exercises, guided reflections, and engaging games that help users process their emotions and maintain a positive mental outlook. Personalised Interactions – Using AI and machine learning, MyFriend adapts to users’ needs, ensuring they receive relevant, supportive, and engaging responses tailored to their unique situation.This launch comes at a time when employers are under increasing pressure to provide mental health support for their workforce, but many HR teams lack the resources or training to offer meaningful assistance. With businesses recognising that employee wellbeing directly impacts productivity, retention, and overall workplace morale, MyFriend is a game-changer for corporate mental health strategies. By integrating MyFriend into workplace wellbeing initiatives, organisations can:-Offer scalable, 24/7 mental health support to employees, reducing dependency on overstretched HR teams.- Reduce absenteeism and presenteeism associated with stress, anxiety, and burnout, improving overall productivity.- Support neurodivergent employees by providing a personalised and adaptable tool for emotional wellbeing.- Improve CSR and ESG commitments, demonstrating a proactive approach to employee mental health and wellbeing.- Empower HR professionals with additional resources to assist employees without overwhelming internal structures."MyFriend is not a replacement for professional therapy or clinical intervention," says Stephen Sharp, Founder of SDS. "But it is a crucial tool in bridging the gap between struggling alone and seeking professional help. We want to empower people to take control of their mental wellbeing in a way that feels natural, safe, and supportive."As we mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week, MyFriend stands as a powerful tool for neurodivergent individuals who may experience heightened anxiety, sensory overload, or social communication challenges. Many neurodivergent people find it difficult to navigate traditional support services or verbalise their struggles in workplace settings. MyFriend offers a non-judgemental, intuitive, and pressure-free alternative that allows users to express themselves at their own pace.Employers embracing neurodiversity can integrate MyFriend into their workplace policies to create a more inclusive and supportive environment. By providing AI-driven emotional support tailored to different cognitive styles, businesses can foster a workplace culture where all employees—regardless of neurotype—feel valued, understood, and supported.Powered by cutting-edge AI and machine learning, MyFriend continuously refines its interactions, tailoring responses to users’ needs while upholding ethical AI standards and safeguarding protocols. Unlike generic chatbots, MyFriend is built with emotional intelligence at its core, ensuring users feel truly heard, validated, and supported.The AI’s ability to adapt to user behaviour and preferences makes it a dynamic, evolving platform that grows alongside the individual, offering deeper insights and increasingly relevant support as it learns more about the user’s mental wellness journey. With mental health firmly in the spotlight, SDS invites businesses, charities, and public sector organisations to explore how MyFriend can support their employees and communities.To make access even easier, MyFriend is now officially available on the Apple Store , making it more accessible than ever before. Whether you’re an individual looking for daily emotional support or an organisation striving to improve workplace wellbeing, MyFriend is here to help.Join the movement towards better mental health today.

