Entrepreneur Business Live Manchester: Embracing Neurodiversity in Business

A no-nonsense event where neurodivergent entrepreneurs remind businesses why neurodiversity is the future.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Neurodiversity Celebration Week Entrepreneur Business Live Manchester is bringing together a group of inspiring neurodivergent entrepreneurs for a no-nonsense event on 2nd April 2025 that’s all about showing businesses why they should be celebrating neurodiversity.The event, organised by Richard Moore, aims to highlight the untapped potential that neurodivergent individuals bring to the table. It’s time to get past the outdated notions of “different” and see that neurodivergence – whether it’s autism, ADHD, dyslexia, or anything in between – can be the secret ingredient for business success."Neurodiversity isn't just about making space for people who think differently says Richard Moore, Founder of Entrepreneur Business Live, It's about realising that their unique perspectives are exactly what businesses need to stay innovative and ahead of the game."Neurodivergent entrepreneurs are often those who see the world differently, and that’s a big deal in business. They come with fresh perspectives, new ways of thinking, and the creativity to solve problems that others might miss. Yet, too often, they’re not given the platform they deserve. This event is here to change that.This event is about moving beyond “awareness” and diving into the action. It’s time to have an honest conversation about how businesses can become more inclusive – and, more importantly, how neurodivergent talent can actually help businesses thrive in ways they never thought possible.Meet the Panel:This event will feature a stellar panel of neurodivergent entrepreneurs who are leading the charge and sharing their real-world experiences on how they’ve built successful businesses despite (or thanks to) their neurodiversity.- Lea Turner, Founder of The HoLT- Sophie Lee, Founder of Electric Peach- Luke Manton, Founder of Manton Executives- Bethany Jewkes, Founder of BeBeau Creative- Kate Isichei, Founder of Where To Look CommunicationsThese trailblazers are ready to share how they’ve navigated the challenges and redefined success. Whether it’s managing their unique thinking styles or building teams that support their strengths, they’re showing that neurodivergence isn’t something to work around – it’s something to celebrate and leverage.Why Should You Care?It’s simple: businesses that embrace neurodiversity perform better. They innovate faster, find solutions more creatively, and bring fresh ideas to the table. And yet, the reality is that too many businesses are still missing out on the incredible talent that neurodivergent individuals bring. This event is about changing that. It’s about getting businesses to realise that by welcoming neurodiversity, they’re not just doing the right thing – they’re doing the smart thing.Attendees can expect to leave with fresh insights, valuable new contacts, and a stronger, more diverse network. We host our events in key cities, ensuring accessibility, and carefully curate content from top-tier speakers to deliver maximum value to all participants.This month, we are proud to support Wood Street Mission , with all ticket donations going to this incredible charity. Attendance is free or available with a donation, and we kindly ask that you consider a £15 donation when registering to help support their important work.Event Details:Date: 2nd April 2025Location: Bonded Warehouse, ManchesterTickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/neurodiversity-in-business-entrepreneur-business-live-manchester-tickets-1279342831849 Richard Moore, Founder of Entrepreneur Business Live, said: “Neurodivergent individuals have always been ahead of the game when it comes to driving innovation. This event is about finally giving them the spotlight they deserve and showing businesses why it’s so important to embrace their differences.”ENDAbout Entrepreneur Business Live ManchesterEntrepreneur Business Live Manchester is a leading platform designed to empower entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment. Through dynamic events, expert panels, and invaluable networking opportunities, Entrepreneur Business Live aims to foster a community of forward-thinking, innovative entrepreneurs who are ready to challenge the status quo and create lasting change.

