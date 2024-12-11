FWC Officer Matthew Pietroburgo named Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Officer Matthew Pietroburgo received the 2024 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year award at the FWC’s Commission meeting in Lakeland today. Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents awards annually to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces and territories in the United States and Canada. The annual award honors a state officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

“To be selected as the best conservation law officer in the state is a great distinction,” said Mark Kessler, Shakir-Safari International Club. “Shikar-Safari International joins state officials and Officer Pietroburgo’s fellow wildlife officers in congratulating him for this well-deserved honor. Wildlife conservation is one of the primary concerns of our worldwide organization. We believe we can advance our purpose by encouraging and promoting the advancement of conservation law enforcement. Presenting this prestigious award is our way of thanking those who go above and beyond to uphold this mission.”

Since beginning his law enforcement career with the FWC in 2019, Officer Pietroburgo has emerged as a leader among his peers, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence. He is particularly skilled in handling complex investigations, specializing in collecting and analyzing digital evidence from social media and electronic devices.

“It was a big group effort that led to this accomplishment,” said Officer Pietroburgo. “It started with the training I received at the academy and the support from the other officers, my family, and everybody in between who helped me achieve the award. Thank you.”

Officer Pietroburgo is dedicated to mentoring future conservation law enforcement professionals and building community connections. Through wildlife presentations, fishing clinics and safety classes, he has reached hundreds of individuals, building strong ties, promoting conservation and the FWC’s mission.

He collaborates with local groups including the Homosassa River Alliance and Florida Forever Back Country Horsemen, addressing public land issues, sharing patrol updates and resolving conflicts. His efforts earned recognition for recovering a stolen seagrass barrier and improving communication between user groups.

In 2023, Officer Pietroburgo tackled major cases, including vessel title fraud, wildlife violations and the illegal dumping of 6,000 pounds of litter. His expertise in digital investigations helped solve a high-profile hit-and-run boating case, and he led undercover operations targeting illegal hunting, fishing and trespassing.

“Officer Pietroburgo’s exemplary work ethic and dedication to his profession and his community makes him an invaluable asset to the FWC and the residents and visitors of Florida,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “He is making a lasting impact, and it is an honor to present him with this award.”

To learn more about becoming an FWC officer, visit MyFWC.com/BecomeAnOfficer.