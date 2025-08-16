FWC investigation leads to felony conviction in major reptile neglect case

In November of 2023, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Captive Wildlife Investigations received a report of numerous abandoned reptiles found in an Osceola County storage unit.

The storage company locked the unit after nonpayment and its contents were discovered when employees prepared the unit for auction. The storage unit contained 111 African fat-tailed geckos housed in individual containers. Of those, 41 were dead from neglect. The containers were filthy and none had food or water. Based on the condition of the reptiles and statements from the storage unit employees, it was determined that no one had visited the unit for more than 2 months.

Following a thorough investigation, FWC investigators identified the suspect as Kelvin E. Soto (DOB 10/14/1976), a former holder of a license to exhibit and sell reptiles that had expired. A warrant was issued for his arrest on felony animal cruelty and confinement of animals without food or water charges. Soto was later located in Virginia, arrested by local authorities and extradited to Florida for prosecution.

"This case is a powerful example of the work our Captive Wildlife Investigators do every day," said Maj. John Wilke, FWC Captive Wildlife Section Leader. "Their dedication, thoroughness and persistence ensured accountability for the mistreatment of these animals and justice for the ones that survived."

On Aug. 14, Soto entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty (with adjudication withheld on the second charge). His sentence includes 4 years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service, a prohibition on possessing or having contact with animals, forfeiture of the remaining geckos and restitution of more than $5,000 to the facility that cared for the surviving reptiles during the nearly 2-year prosecution.

The FWC takes wildlife violations very seriously and encourages the public to report them by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.