FWC approves changes to protect bonefish pre-spawning aggregation in Biscayne National Park

At its August meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved establishing a Bonefish Seasonal Closed Area in Biscayne National Park to help protect bonefish at a recently identified pre-spawning aggregation site.

Approved changes prohibit all fishing within a 1.74-square-mile area east of Elliott Key in BNP from March 1 through May 31 each year. During the closed season, possession of fish and fishing gear in this area would be prohibited unless properly stowed. These changes include a 5-year sunset provision, which will allow time to monitor the effect of the regulations and inform whether the Commission should take action to extend the regulations beyond the sunset date.

"These iconic fish bring people and economic opportunities to Miami and the Florida Keys,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "The scientific research that will be gathered from this closure is incalculable."

This important aggregation is the only scientifically documented one of its kind in Florida and is a positive indicator that the bonefish population in Florida is recovering. This proactive protection supports ongoing conservation efforts by the FWC, nonprofit organizations, local guides and anglers for this highly prized fish species.

