W. R. MEADOWS INTRODUCES MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY: THE IDEAL COLD WEATHER WATERPROOFING SOLUTION

MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY application photo MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY

W. R. MEADOWS, INC. introduces MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY, a cold-applied waterproofing membrane for below-grade projects, ideal for winter conditions.

MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY is an innovative addition to our product lineup, offering advanced features for winter projects and beyond. Its a dependable choice for contractors facing diverse challenges.” — Russ Snow, Sales Manager & Product Group Manager for Building Envelope

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches, W. R. MEADOWS , INC. is proud to introduce MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY , a cold-applied liquid waterproofing membrane designed for below-grade vertical applications. With advanced technology and cold-weather-friendly properties, MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY offers a durable and efficient solution for demanding waterproofing projects.MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY is a liquid-applied, seamless elastomeric membrane that provides outstanding resistance to water and water vapor. Modified with a proprietary blend of synthetic polymers and special additives, the product cures to form a tough, durable barrier, ensuring reliable protection even in challenging conditions.This versatile membrane is suitable for both new construction and restoration projects on concrete or concrete masonry units (CMU). It is also compatible with insulated concrete forms (ICFs) and green concrete applications, making it an excellent choice for contractors and builders seeking adaptable, high-performing solutions.MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY is designed for application in cool and damp conditions, with rapid resistance to rain wash-off. Its co-spray technology reduces reliance on ambient film-forming conditions, allowing for use in diverse climates and extending the seasonal application window. The product’s ability to achieve single-application thickness in one coat helps reduce installation time and costs, making it a cost-effective option for professionals.Environmentally conscious contractors will appreciate that MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY is non-toxic, non-flammable, phthalate-free, and VOC-compliant in all 50 states. Its liquid-applied nature ensures a monolithic, seamless membrane on both smooth and rough surfaces, with excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates for long-lasting performance.The MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY system, when combined with W. R. MEADOWS’ CURE-IT co-spray curative, creates a comprehensive below-grade waterproofing solution. This system simplifies application and enhances performance, delivering reliable results for contractors and end users.“MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY is an innovative addition to our product lineup, offering advanced features for winter projects and beyond,” said Russ Snow, W. R. MEADOWS’ Sales Manager and Product Group Manager for Building Envelope. “Its robust performance in cold-weather applications and seamless technology make it a dependable choice for contractors facing diverse challenges.”W. R. MEADOWS, a family-owned construction materials manufacturer since 1926, has nine manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information about MEADOW-PRUF CO-SPRAY or other W. R. MEADOWS products, visit our website at www.wrmeadows.com or contact us directly at (800) 342-5976.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.