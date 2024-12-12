SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus Performing National Anthem at Georgia State University and University of Georgia Games

SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus being invited to sing national anthem at collegiate and major sporting games in Atlanta.

SHOWAbility's Unique National Anthem Rendition Created by Atlanta Composer, Fran Clark

The performances at GSU and UGA are part of a strategy to help people see the strengths, talents and the relatability of people with disabilities” — Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHOWAbility , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to opening doors of opportunity, accessibility, and empowerment for people with disabilities leveraging performing arts as a platform, is proud to announce that the SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus has been invited to perform their unique rendition of the national anthem at upcoming Georgia State University (GSU) and University of Georgia (UGA) games.Comprised of talented singers with and without disabilities, the SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus exemplifies the power of unity and inclusivity through uplifting popular music. Their harmonious and inspiring arrangement of the national anthem, crafted by metro-Atlanta musician, composer, and songwriter Fran Clark, is captivating audiences and earning widespread praise for its uniqueness and delivery.“Whenever I rearrange someone else’s song, I internalize the music and the dynamics show up in my head,” says Clark. “I envisioned and felt the atmosphere of the lyrics as it was taking place because it’s all about the feel of the music, and I am delighted with the results and to have been a part of this process,” she said.Myrna Clayton, founder and executive director of SHOWAbility, says singing the national anthem is more than just a performance, it is visibility for all to experience that talent has no limitation. The performances at GSU and UGA are taking place at men’s and women’s basketball games in December and January, marking a significant milestone for SHOWAbility.“This is an opportunity to showcase the incredible talents of artists with disabilities and to inspire dialogue about accessibility, inclusion, and the challenging opportunities that remain for this vibrant community on a broader level,” Clayton said. “SHOWAbility’s mission is to foster joy, connection, and critical awareness about the untapped talents and economic viability of people with disabilities,” she continued.“The performances at GSU and UGA are part of a strategy to help people see the strengths and the relatability of people with disabilities. We’ve sung the anthem for the Atlanta Gladiators, are scheduled to sing for the Braves and the Special Olympics, and we hope to get on the schedule for the Falcons, Hawks, and Atlanta United, all to promote accessibility and visibility for the largest minority population in the country - people with disabilities,” said Clayton.To book the Inclusive Chorus and for more information about SHOWAbility visit showability.org or for media inquiries, contact Norma Stanley at nstanley@showability.org or call 678/508-3744.###

SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus at GSU

