MetaWin launches much anticipated NFT Collection: Launch sells out in hours





LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metawin.com , the pioneering Web3 gaming & prize draw platform, proudly announces the successful mint and complete sell-out of its much-anticipated MetaWinners NFT collection.

Introducing the MetaWinners NFT collection

The MetaWinners NFT collection is a super premium collection of 10,000 individual art pieces, designed by Terraform Labs, the top concept art studio behind projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Avatar 2, Thor and Destiny 2.

MetaWinners NFT’s aren't just futuristic in design; they will form part of holders’ Metawin identity and act as a personal badge of honor throughout the entire Web3 ecosystem.

10,000 collection sells out in hours

Launched on the Fair.xyz platform, MetaWinners NFT saw huge initial demand, driven by overwhelming response from the community and a 45,0000 strong pre-sale white list.

With a presale mint price of 0.03 ETH and final minting at 0.04 ETH, the collection not only met but exceeded expectations by minting out its entire 10,000-piece series in less than 4 hours.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the response to launch and selling out the entire collection! It’s fantastic seeing the drive of the community in action and we’re excited for the future of the project”, a spokesperson for the project said.

More than just a pretty picture

With an exciting roadmap of future integrations yet to be revealed, MetaWin NFT holders already can benefit from exclusive benefits across the growing MetaWin ecosystem.

These include huge “holders only” prize draws, exclusive access in community channels such as The Arena, the World’s largest Web3 community and limited airdrops and token allocations.

Why this is a huge accomplishment

In a market where many NFT projects struggle to maintain interest and value, the sell-out of the MetaWinners NFT presale is not just a commercial success but a beacon for the future of NFTs where utility, community, and creativity converge.

Backed by Metawin.com’s reputation of trust, innovation and transparency, MetaWinners NFT offers holders an exciting exposure to the growing ecosystem, real benefits and utility as well as membership to a community built around fairness, opportunity, and limitless potential!

About Metawin

MetaWin is a leading platform for on-chain prize competitions and instant win games, committed to providing a transparent, fair, and secure Web3 gaming experience.

With over 300,000 connected wallets and with more than $22 million paid out in prizes to date, Metawin is proof that web3 and smart contracts can deliver more engaging, fun and transparent experiences for players.

