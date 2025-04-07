AmpliTech Group, Inc. Highlights "Made in the USA" Products Amidst Booming Industry Growth and Global Trade Tensions

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly a premier designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components and systems, reaffirms its commitment to American manufacturing. By producing virtually all products domestically, AmpliTech remains mostly insulated from global tariffs and trade disputes, positioning itself favorably in rapidly expanding markets.

Operating from the Hauppauge Innovation Park in Long Island, NY, the second-largest industrial park in the U.S., surpassed only by Silicon Valley, AmpliTech is strategically located to leverage a robust network of innovation and skilled labor.

AmpliTech stands out as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of the following specialized technologies:

Lowest Noise Figure Block Downconverters (LNBs): Essential for satellite ground stations and deep space communications. The global satellite ground station market was valued at $53.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2034, driven by increased demand for satellite-based broadcasting services.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/satellite-ground-station-sgs-market?



Commercial Massive MIMO 5G ORAN 64T/64R High Configuration Cellular Radios (ORUs): Facilitating ultra-dense True 5G ORAN network deployments. The global massive MIMO market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.9% between 2025 and 2034, fueled by the rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure and IoT deployments.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/massive-mimo-market?



Private 5G ORAN Gig speeds Networks: Providing secure, high-performance enterprise connectivity with data speeds exceeding 1 Gbps. The global private 5G network market size was estimated at $2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.1% from 2024 to 2030, reflecting the increasing demand for dedicated, secure, and high-performance connectivity solutions. ​https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/private-5g-network-market



Cryogenic Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) for Quantum Computing: Operating at a physical temperature of 4 Kelvin, these components are vital for scalable quantum systems. The cryogenic low noise amplifier market size was valued at $20.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $42.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.25%, driven by advancements in quantum computing and space exploration. The use of quantum computing technology is the next big step towards an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered world since silicon technology is fast approaching it limits. AI will reach its full potential with the advancement of quantum computing.

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/cryogenic-low-noise-amplifier-market

Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group, Inc., stated, "​Our unwavering dedication to U.S. manufacturing not only supports the domestic economy but also ensures that we remain agile and resilient amidst global market fluctuations. As the industries we serve experience unprecedented growth, AmpliTech is uniquely positioned to meet the escalating demand with our state-of-the-art, American-made products."​

AmpliTech's commitment to domestic production guarantees product continuity, cost predictability, and rapid deployment capabilities for its global clientele. As sectors such as telecommunications, aerospace, and quantum computing seek reliable partners, AmpliTech emerges as a distinguished American provider of critical communications and computing infrastructure.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 23+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Linked In: Amplitech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.