Introducing Thompson Cree Advisors, a Financial Communications and Corporate Advisory Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Cree Advisors (“Thompson Cree” or the “Company”), an independent financial communications and corporate advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, launches today to help companies better articulate and enhance their value proposition to critical stakeholders during both normal course and transformational events.

The Company is led by two founding partners, Alex Thompson and Cody Cree, who have over 20 years of combined experience providing financial communications and investor relations services to over 100 public issuers. The founders will be joined by additional senior communications advisors.

Thompson Cree Advisors provides specialized communications services, including:

Strategic communications and shareholder relations

Quarterly earnings preparedness

Capital markets advisory

Corporate access management

Commenting on today’s launch, Founding Partner Alex Thompson stated, “Corporate communications and investor relations strategies have dramatically evolved over the past decade, and we have adapted our services to address today’s dynamic markets. In recognizing the need for a modernized approach to communications counsel, we founded Thompson Cree Advisors to help our clients anticipate and accelerate through the obstacles of the public and private markets. Our strategies draw on layers of experience built from serving and counseling C-suites, boards, and senior decision makers, and we look forward to providing accurate, credible and impactful communications solutions to our clients.”

Founding Partner Cody Cree also commented, “Public issuers need clear and impactful communications strategies to allow their message to resonate in today's environment. Critical stakeholders consume your narrative through more mediums than ever before, yet recognizing the effectiveness of your messaging requires considerable time, research, and resources. Earning credibility and visibility in the marketplace has never been more challenging, and your approach to communications will determine your relevance. Fortunately, we are adept at immersing ourselves in our clients' business as trusted advisors in order to drive value and advance their strategic communications goals.”

Our Founding Partners

Alex Thompson is a specialized communications leader with a demonstrated history of diagnosing and executing critical communications and investor relations strategies for public issuers. Alex advises clients on all aspects of a company’s investor relations strategy, including effective message development, institutional investor targeting and marketing, and IR program planning and execution. Alex trained at Joele Frank, an industry-leading financial communications firm, working on the highest profile proxy contests, mergers, hostile takeovers, and restructurings of the last decade. He then joined Gateway Group, a small-cap focused investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, where he provided shareholder relations counsel to boards and management teams. Alex began his career at ICR, a global advisory firm, in their New York office. Alex and his family reside in Austin, Texas.

Cody Cree has built a proven track record of unlocking value for companies through compelling communications strategies and relationship-driven capital markets advisory. Over the last decade, Cody has led investor relations campaigns for micro- and small-cap publicly-traded companies across a variety of industries, including consumer, technology, industrials, and business services. He leads all critical aspects of client engagements that center around stakeholder outreach and relations, investment thesis development, communications strategies, and capital markets advisory. Cody is also an active member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), currently serving as a board member for the Orange County chapter. Cody began his career on the buyside, providing key market research and leading client-service logistics. In 2022, Cody also co-founded and established an alcoholic beverage brand in the Southern California marketplace. Cody and his family reside in Newport Beach, California.

To learn more about Thompson Cree Advisors, please visit thompsoncree.com.

Thompson Cree Advisors Founding Partners Founding Partners Alex Thompson (left) and Cody Cree (right)

