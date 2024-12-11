Amalfi Jets Launches "Holiday Complaint Workshop" Promotion with $2,500 Flight Credit and Free Amalfi Merchandise

Amalfi Representative welcoming client onboard

Amalfi Jets, a premier private jet charter company, is excited to announce the launch of its Holiday Complaint Workshop promotion, running through December

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a premier private jet charter company, is excited to announce the launch of its Holiday Complaint Workshop promotion, running until December 31, 2024.

As the holiday season approaches, Amalfi Jets is offering a unique opportunity for clients to voice their frustrations about other private jet charter companies and receive valuable rewards in return.

To participate, customers simply need to share a screenshot of a complaint or issue they’ve experienced on a recent trip or membership with another private jet charter company.

In return, they’ll receive a $2,500 flight credit for their next flight and $100 credit towards the Amalfi merchandise store. This promotion highlights Amalfi Jets’ commitment to unmatched service and rewarding clients for their feedback, while providing them with the chance to enjoy a premium experience.

“We believe in turning frustrations into something positive,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This holiday season, we’re offering our customers the chance to make their complaints count, while receiving generous flight credit and exclusive Amalfi merchandise. It’s our way of showing appreciation.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, commented, “Customer satisfaction is our top priority. With this promotion, we’re taking feedback seriously and offering clients something in return as a token of our thanks for their participation.”

The promotion is available for a limited time, and participants must submit their complaint through Amalfi Jets' designated channels to be eligible for the reward. The $2,500 flight credit can be used toward future travel, and the merchandise package is a special gesture of appreciation from Amalfi.

Amalfi Jets continues to raise the bar in private air travel, offering unparalleled service and attention to detail. With access to a global fleet of over +3,500 aircraft based across 170+ countries, and a dedicated team focused on client needs, Amalfi Jets ensures every aspect of the travel experience is handled with care and precision.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a leading private jet charter company known for delivering unmatched service, with a global fleet of aircraft and tailored solutions. Offering exceptional customer care, Amalfi Jets is committed to making each journey seamless and stress-free for every client.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more, please fill out this form: https://www.amalfijets.com/request-a-charter

For media inquiries, contact our Marketing Director: Hannah Warling

Email: hannahw@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 318-9071

