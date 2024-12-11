Reader Views Book Reviews Praises The Remembering Of Leather & Stone by Charles Paul Collins with 4 Stars

The Remembering Of Leather & Stone Reader Views logo

Charles Paul Collins weaves together historical events with his ancestors’ likely experiences, and the stories won’t be found in the history books.

When we came to a dead stop, even the deathly ill cheered as loudly as they could. At that moment, I saw a feeling of shared compassion among everyone who had survived that dreadful journey. ” — Cornelius Collins

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views, a widely known book review service and leading book awards program, today released a 4 star review of Charles Paul Collins' debut novel THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone. Reviewer Chrissy Very writes: “The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone” is a compelling read for fans of historical fiction, ancestral exploration, and those interested in the early days of settlement in America. It seamlessly ties together two immigrant families, brought together to America by different relatable extremes to find the American dream.

They battle hardships, hunger, and wars, but also experience small miracles that will impact their families for generations to come. Charles Paul Collins weaves together historical events with his ancestors’ likely experiences, and though the stories won’t be found in the history books, Collins brings to life the hardships, fears, and hopes of his ancestors."

She explains, "when Collins could not find historical accounts of his ancestors, he chose to write this diary-style novel that is rooted in fact, drawing readers into relatable circumstances, and making them think, “My great-grandfather would have experienced this same thing.”

The story begins in 1845 when Collins’s ancestor, Cornelius Collins, escaped the Great Famine in Ireland by traveling in a “coffin ship” to America. His intent was to find a better life for himself while being able to provide for his family back in Ireland – like so many in that time did. The book delves into a variety of themes, including love, loss, and the enduring nature of humanity. Collins touches on the moral complexities of immigration and the impact it has on society. The use of symbolism, such as the leather and stone mentioned in the title, adds depth and richness to the narrative.

"Collins prefaces his work with an indication that the book is intended to portray an unemotional view on the happenings his ancestors may have experienced, and he is true to that! The prose is fluid and engaging. The book comes full circle, tying in present-day challenges and providing opportunities for the reader to reflect on their own ancestry and the events – big and small – that made them who they are today."

"I would recommend this book" Chrissy sums up, "to anyone who wants a deeper look at understanding the events that could have unknowingly shaped their existence and the experiences – both good and bad – that their historical family experienced. Readers who enjoy historical fiction, family sagas, or intimate looks at the trials and triumphs of immigration will enjoy “The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone” by Charles Paul Collins. It is a thought-provoking exploration of human rights and the enduring power of hope."

Recognition by Reader Views

Reader Views based in Austin, Texas, has long been a trusted resource for both emerging and established authors. The platform has earned accolades from the Association of Independent Authors and is an active member of the Writers' League of Texas. The glowing review by Reader Views further cements THE REMEMBERING as a standout work in the historical fiction genre.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

Where to Learn More

The entire review is available on Reader Views Book Reviews website. Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, and more at the Author's Website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com



THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.