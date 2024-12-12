Pixid Group announces the acquisition of theMatchBox, with the support of Keensight Capital

PARIS, FRANCE, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixid Group (“Pixid”), the leading global provider of temporary workforce management software solutions, today announces the acquisition of theMatchBox, an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) search and match company. The acquisition was supported by Keensight Capital (“Keensight”), one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments.Based in Belgium, theMatchBox specializes in AI-driven recruitment solutions, matching candidates to roles using an advanced proprietary technology stack. Supporting 9 languages, the company serves over 100 active customers across Europe, including in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Germany, while recently launching new initiatives in the US, Austria, and Portugal. theMatchBox integrates APIs and custom-built tools to streamline recruitment, enhancing candidate selection, cutting time-to-hire, and boosting productivity. This positions theMatchBox as the leading partner in AI-powered searching and matching, trusted by the HR ecosystem and some of the largest staffing agencies in Europe. The company works across its network to empower customers to digitally transform their businesses and maximise the use of AI to support their growth strategies.Pixid offers innovative software solutions that enable clients to efficiently manage their external workforce through a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. As a pioneer in digital HR, Pixid connects all stakeholders in the temporary workforce value chain via an end-to-end cloud-based technology, providing seamless integration across a comprehensive ecosystem of technology partners and delivering a reliable and holistic talent acquisition solution.theMatchBox will continue to operate as an independent business within the Pixid Group, complementing its AI competence center. The company will further accelerate Pixid’s AI strategy, paving the way for the next generation of customer-focused solutions. Additionally, theMatchBox plans to expand its client base in existing markets while entering new ones, bringing AI enabled search to a broader global audience.Etienne Colella, President of Pixid Group commented: “We are delighted to welcome theMatchBox team to the Pixid Group. The company’s expertise in AI enabled search and match services will accelerate the wider Group’s product development. And as part of Pixid, theMatchBox will gain strategic and business development support as it grows its customer base and expands internationally.”Jan Govaerts, CEO of theMatchBox, added: “Pixid is a leading player in HR tech, and has grown significantly in recent years based on its continuous innovation and commitment to delivering cutting-edge workforce management solutions. We share Pixid’s ambition of setting new benchmarks for efficiency, scalability, and security in the workforce management industry and are delighted to be joining the Group and working together to maximise the potential of AI for the benefit of all our customers."Arjan Hannink, Partner at Keensight Capital, concluded: “We have been impressed by theMatchBox team’s exceptional professionalism and expertise. Leveraging cutting-edge house capabilities, they have developed a highly compelling value proposition. This acquisition further strengthens the HR-tech value proposition Pixid brings to its clients in Europe and the US.”***About Pixid GroupPixid Group is a global leader in cloud-based solutions that transform the recruitment and management of the flexible workforce. For over 20 years, Pixid’s pure SaaS platform has empowered businesses of all sizes—across Europe and North America—to streamline temporary staffing as well as permanent and fixed-term contracts, internships, and apprenticeships. Serving thousands of companies worldwide, Pixid manages a workforce spend exceeding $14 billion annually. With nearly 280 employees across offices in Paris, Rotterdam, London, Antwerp, and the US, Pixid provides innovative, scalable tools that drive efficiency and growth in talent management. www.pixid.com About theMatchBoxtheMatchBox is a Belgian AI scale-up specializing in advanced search and matching technologies for the HR industry. Since 2015, theMatchBox has been at the forefront of AI innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions that streamline candidate sourcing and matching processes. By integrating a wide range of AI technologies, theMatchBox enables HR teams to automate workflows, enhance recruiting efficiency, and deliver high-quality results. Trusted by clients across 9 European countries, theMatchBox’s technology helps organizations uncover top talent and discover new opportunities, while saving time and optimizing operations. www.thematchbox.ai About Keensight Capital Keensight Capital (“Keensight”), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. With over 25 years of experience and $5.5bn of assets under management, Keensight Capital’s team of seasoned professionals leverages their differentiated private equity experience to invest in profitably growing companies generating revenues in the range of $10 million to $400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with the management teams providing capital, strategic guidance and operational support. Keensight operates in more than 90 countries across the globe with a presence in Paris, London, Boston, and Singapore. www.keensight.com

