Pixid Bolsters Their Leadership Team in North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixid, a global provider of contingent workforce management software, announced the appointment of John Valenti to lead its Pixid VMS expansion into North America. John Valenti joins the growing and experienced Pixid VMS North American team after serving as Senior Vice President with Magnit from October 2020, where he led Magnit’s highly successful entrance into the MidMarket.
This appointment follows Pixid's announcement of its acquisition of VectorVMS, a market leader in providing mid-enterprise vendor management systems and workforce solutions.
This appointment further solidifies Pixid's commitment to the North American Market by creating a top-tier solution provider to plug the gap in the small to mid-market.
Pixid CEO, Etienne Colella, shared:
“John Valenti understands the unique needs of the SMB Market; he is well-respected within the Supplier Community and focuses on building talented and energized teams to serve the SMB customer that aligns perfectly with our 20-year history of focusing specifically on the SMB market. We trust that our PixidVMS brand promise and clients will be in capable hands.”
Prior to Magnit, Valenti held leadership positions with Valenti Mordan and Kenexa, where he led the Prove It! Assessment business to market dominance, serving over 15,000 SMB clients in 40 countries.
Taylor Ramchandani
