A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. Completes Strategic Acquisition of Kaboomracks to Expand Digital Energy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTC: CGAC), a leader in energy-efficient digital infrastructure , is proud to announce its strategic merger with Kaboomracks, a trusted marketplace and service provider for cryptocurrency mining. This merger positions A.R.T. Digital as a comprehensive provider of hosting, co-location, and energy solutions for the digital economy.________________________________________Why This Merger MattersThe acquisition of Kaboomracks by A.R.T. Digital Holdings marks a significant milestone in A.R.T. Digital’s evolution from a mining-focused company to a comprehensive provider of digital energy and infrastructure solutions. As a wholly owned subsidiary, Kaboomracks enhances A.R.T. Digital’s capabilities in hosting, co-location, and marketplace operations, positioning the company to deliver scalable solutions to cryptocurrency miners and digital infrastructure operators.This merger positions A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. and Kaboomracks as a unified force in the digital energy sector, equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving market. Together, the combined entity will continue to:● Expand hosting and co-location facilities.● Innovate energy-efficient solutions for mining operations.● Deliver reliable services to support decentralized blockchain networks.Looking ahead, A.R.T. Digital Holdings and Kaboomracks will continue to drive innovation and expand their services, with additional updates on projects and milestones to be shared in the coming months.________________________________________About KaboomracksFounded in 2019, Kaboomracks has been a trusted name in the cryptocurrency mining industry, offering:● A robust marketplace for new and used mining equipment.● Comprehensive repair and maintenance services, including micro soldering to extend equipment lifecycles.● Consulting services for facility design, deployment, and optimization.Over the years, Kaboomracks has rapidly grown and captured significant market share in the hardware mining brokerage space, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the industry.Kaboomracks is a full-service provider, delivering hardware brokerage, hosting and co-location solutions to cryptocurrency miners. The company has over 16 Megawatts (MW) of co-location capacity located in:● Wenatchee, Washington State● Houston, Texas● McAllen, TexasBy merging with A.R.T. Digital Holdings, Kaboomracks gains access to the financial resources and strategic support necessary to accelerate its growth and drive innovation.Kaboomracks’ well-established reputation as a trusted provider in the mining industry brings unparalleled operational resources to A.R.T. Digital Holdings. The merger strengthens A.R.T. Digital’s position in the market, enabling it to expand hosting capacity, innovate energy-efficient solutions, and meet the increasing demand for decentralized infrastructure.As a unified entity, Kaboomracks can leverage growth capital and market access through A.R.T. Digital, enabling the expansion of hosting services, customer solutions, and operational innovations.Together, the combined company is creating a cohesive platform for miners, uniting industry-leading operational expertise with the strategic resources needed to thrive in a rapidly changing digital energy landscape.________________________________________About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.’s solutions are pioneers that meet diverse data processing needs through innovative, sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.Through Kaboomracks, A.R.T. Digital Holdings also now specializes in blockchain hardware solutions, offering a comprehensive network of distribution, consultation, and technology services. Known for its blockchain expertise and operational efficiency, Kaboomracks is a recognized leader in providing hardware for high-performance digital processing infrastructures.Forward-Looking Statements:This current press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to any products sold or cash flow from operations.Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein. They should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed occasionally with the Securities and Exchange Commission.For further information, please contact:Source: A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

