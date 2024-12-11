Heidari Law Group Warns Of Increase In Serious Car Accidents During Holiday Season

Logo for Heidari Law Group Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, the Heidari Law Group is warning the public about the potential increase in serious car accidents. With more people on the roads and potential distractions, the risk of accidents and injuries rises during this time of year.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of fatal car accidents during the holiday season increases by an average of 34% compared to the rest of the year. This alarming statistic highlights the need for increased caution and awareness while driving during this busy time.The Heidari Law Group, a leading personal injury law firm , is urging drivers to take extra precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road. This includes avoiding distractions such as texting or talking on the phone, obeying traffic laws, and never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.In addition, Sam Ryan Heidari Atorney, owner and founder of the Heidari Law Group states "drivers need to be mindful of their surroundings and to plan ahead for potential delays and heavy traffic. By taking these simple steps, drivers can help reduce the risk of serious car accidents and make the roads safer for everyone during the holiday season."The Heidari Law Group is committed to advocating for the rights of those who have been injured in car accidents. They are available to provide legal assistance and support to those who have been affected by a serious car accident during the holiday season. For more information, please visit their website or contact their office directly.Stay safe this holiday season and remember to drive responsibly. Let's work together to prevent unnecessary accidents and keep our roads safe for all.About Heidari Law Group:Heidari Law Group has over 10 locations throughout California and Nevada serving Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Sacramento. Heidari Law Group is an award-winning law firm specializing in personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, and employment and labor law.About Abogados Con Experiencia:Abogados Con Experiencia (AbogadosConExperiencia.com) partners with Heidari Law Group to provide bilingual legal services for Spanish-speaking clients. With expertise in personal injury and a commitment to justice, they empower victims to take legal action and achieve the compensation they deserve.For more information visit: www.HeidariLawGroup.com 702-999-7777Para información en español vidi: www.AbogadosConExperiencia.com 1-800-804-6888

