Lever for Change and Reid Hoffman Announce $10 Million Challenge to Increase Trust in U.S. Institutions

Trust in democracy is more important than ever, as we need to address complex, rapidly evolving domestic and global challenges. ” — Reid Hoffman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Reid Hoffman and Lever for Change announced the launch of The Trust in American Institutions Challenge, a $10 million open call designed to scale a bold solution that will build and restore public trust in the core institutions that form the pillars of our society in the United States.Data shows that public trust in public schools, government bodies, the media, and the medical system has declined significantly since 2015. This decline in trust has far-reaching ripple effects, both for our present and for our future, particularly in light of the polarized political landscape of the recent U.S. presidential election. It can result in fewer resources being devoted to these institutions—as is the case of many libraries, where budget cuts mean fewer services, including after-school programming and free Wi-Fi, on which our communities rely. Dwindling trust also undercuts cohesion in our physical and virtual communities and fosters an environment in which polarization can thrive.This challenge seeks transformative solutions that are poised to reverse recent trends and significantly increase public trust in fundamental institutions in the United States in the next five years. Applicants best fit for this opportunity will use key leverage points to renew, rebuild, and/or establish trust in core institutions among Americans across the country.“I believe that America’s democratic institutions are the backbone of a thriving society and a stable economy,” said Hoffman. “Trust in democracy is more important than ever, as we need to address complex, rapidly evolving domestic and global challenges. Our ties to one another, the health of our communities, and the future of our country depend on the institutions that underpin them. To meet this moment, we need bold solutions that will strengthen American institutions and renew public trust in our country.”The challenge is open to organizations across the United States, including partnerships and collaborations. Competitive applications will present solutions that are bold, transformative, scalable, and durable.The Trust in American Institutions Challenge is being managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation that leverages its networks to help donors find and fund bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems."Democratic institutions are more than just structures—they’re commitments to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, which are fundamental in building communities where all people can thrive,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. “When democratic institutions are strong, we see a ripple effect with greater civic engagement, more innovative solutions to social challenges, and, ultimately, a more resilient society. Our goal is to find additional donors to fund as many of the transformative ideas that emerge through this process as possible."Interested applicants are invited to visit trust.leverforchange.org for more information and to take the Organizational Readiness Tool assessment to determine eligibility. Applicants must register to apply by February 19, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Once registered, applicants must submit an online application by March 19, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.###About Reid Hoffman:Reid Hoffman is the Co-Founder of LinkedIn and Inflection AI and a Partner at Greylock. An accomplished entrepreneur, executive, and investor, Reid Hoffman has played an integral role in building many of today’s leading consumer technology businesses. In 2003 he co-founded LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking service. In 2009 he joined Greylock. He currently serves on the boards of Coda, Entrepreneur First, Microsoft, Nauto, and a few early stage companies still in stealth. In addition, he serves on a number of not-for-profit boards, including Lever for Change, Kiva, Endeavor, and Opportunity@Work.Reid is the host of two award-winning podcasts - Masters of Scale, where iconic business leaders share strategies that have helped them grow, and Possible, a podcast that sketches out the brightest version of the future and discusses what it will take to get there. He is also the co-author of five best-selling books: The Startup of You, The Alliance, Blitzscaling, Masters of Scale, and Impromptu as well as the forthcoming Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future. He is an Aspen Institute Crown Fellow, a Marshall Scholar at Oxford, and a graduate of Stanford University.About Lever for Change:Lever for Change is a nonprofit donor advisor that connects funders with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized open call challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding for as many applicants as possible, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.2 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 500 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org

