Lever for Change Meets Major Milestone: $2.5 Billion in Philanthropic Funding Influenced

The Chicago-based nonprofit marks a major milestone in effort to connect donors with high-impact solutions and sets a new goal of $10 billion for 2030.

No matter where you are on your giving journey, Lever for Change has something to offer you.” — Reid Hoffman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lever for Change , a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announces it has facilitated $2.5 billion in philanthropic funding since its founding in 2019. The organization, which connects donors with innovative, high-impact solutions is now working toward influencing $10 billion in funding by 2030.“Too much money is sitting on the sidelines while bold ideas go unfunded,” explains Kristen J. Molyneaux, President of Lever for Change. “Our goal has always been to bridge that gap. Reaching $2.5 billion in philanthropy proves that this model—designed to expand access to funding and accelerate global change—is not only possible, but that it’s working and transforming the landscape of giving.”Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems through customized open calls and other tailored funding opportunities aligned with their priorities. Since 2019, it has launched more than 15 open calls and supported over 500 organizations.Past donors include MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving, Pivotal (a Melinda French Gates organization), the LEGO Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and more. Lever for Change is currently running: a $50 million Gulf Futures Challenge for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; the third round of MacArthur Foundation’s $100 million 100&Change; the $250 million Action for Women’s Health Open Call with Pivotal; and Reid Hoffman’s $10 million Trust in American Institutions Challenge.“Lever for Change is expanding my network - which is no small feat given that I was literally the first person on LinkedIn - and is helping me identify leaders poised for impact who were previously completely off my radar,” said Reid Hoffman, who serves on the board of directors. "No matter where you are on your giving journey, Lever for Change has something to offer you.”The organization’s rapid growth underscores a movement to democratize funding opportunities—making it easier for visionary organizations to access large-scale grants. With an eye ahead, Lever for Change aims to influence $10 billion in giving by the end of 2030. The team has built a pipeline of vetted, investment-ready projects and is focused on unlocking more capital to meet growing global needs.“This isn’t just an idea—it’s a movement and it’s resonating,” says Lever for Change CEO Cecilia Conrad. “The need for funding has never been greater and our model is perfectly suited to respond. Lever for Change has been at the forefront of a transformational shift in philanthropy, helping to reshape how big gifts reach small organizations. We’ve proven this works—now we’re ready to scale further and faster to drive deeper change.”About Lever for Change:A modern model of giving to reduce the burden and barriers in traditional philanthropy:● Increasing equity and access to philanthropic dollars – With an inclusive open call approach, Lever for Change invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase and submit their big ideas for donor funding.● Inclusive of all donor types – A transparent and expert-led review process involving a total of nearly 2,000 global evaluators vets and presents ideas so donors can discover a wide range of diverse, outstanding organizations and invest in new areas with confidence.● Supporting problem solvers – All open call finalists become members of Lever for Change’s Bold Solutions Network, which has helped 40% of its members secure additional funding to have more impact. Currently there are more than 500 members in that network and Lever for Change is actively working to help them get funding to act on their ideas.To learn more about Lever for Change’s work and how to support its mission, read the organization's milestone Impact Report published today: https://news.leverforchange.org/2025-impact-report

