Governor Hochul Announces Benefits to Metro-North Railroad From MTA Capital Program

There is major capital work underway to fortify and improve the Metro-North network. MTA Construction & Development is replacing and rehabilitating major segments of the 130-year-old Park Avenue Viaduct, which carries 98 percent of all Metro-North trains traveling along the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines serving the Harlem-125th Street Station and Grand Central Terminal. The first segment of the viaduct was replaced in June using innovative building techniques that will help deliver the project on time with minimal disruption to Metro-North service.

Work began to replace deteriorating sections of the roof of Metro-North’s deteriorating train shed underneath Park Avenue at 48 and 47 Streets in Manhattan. The 2025-29 Capital Plan heavily focuses investment for continued replacement of the Train Shed roof and fortification of Grand Central Terminal for the future.

Work on Metro-North stations was in full force in 2024 with work at Garrison that included: replacement of 3’ wide portions of all the platforms, new railing, tactile strips, expansion joints and miscellaneous concrete repairs with new staircases. A future project will install PODs (Police Observational Devices) which include security cameras.

Three stations were made fully ADA accessible in 2024: Hartsdale on January 5, Scarsdale on January 11 and Purdy’s on February 22, bringing the total of accessible Metro-North stations to 124: 112 east of the Hudson River and 12 west of the Hudson.

The MTA is also making targeted investments to improve the resiliency of the Metro-North network. More than half of the 74-mile-long Hudson Line is vulnerable to coastal surge risk and Garrison Train station sits just feet from the Hudson River. The proposed 2025-29 MTA Capital Plan focuses on addressing erosion hot spots, stabilizing upland slopes, and upgrading drainage in the most vulnerable and highest-ridership segments of the line, protecting more than 20 miles of the Hudson Line.

Investments in rolling stock will also support the reliability of Metro-North’s service. Metro-North recently took delivery of the first two of 33 new state-of-the-art 4,200-horsepower locomotives that will replace the existing fleet of locomotives used for trains serving Poughkeepsie, Southeast, Danbury and Waterbury. Manufactured by Siemens Mobility and known by the model number SC42-DM, the new locomotives will provide customers with more reliable service and will be friendlier to the environment. The new locomotives are expected to operate in electric mode the entire 102 miles of Metro-North’s third rail territory, which extends to Croton-Harmon, Southeast and Pelham. The new locomotives are rated Tier IV compliant, slashing airborne pollutants by more than 85 percent.

A new 400,000 square foot facility, known as the Harmon Shop, opened in May. The opening of this vital maintenance and operations hub for the electric fleet serving Metro-North’s Harlem and Hudson lines marks the completion of the five-phase capital project that began in 2001 to replace the outdated facilities in the Croton-Harmon Yard in Croton-on-Hudson, NY.