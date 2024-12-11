Re:BC Expands Network with Four New Communities, Promoting Sustainable Travel Across British Columbia

Collaborative initiative championing regenerative travel adds Sun Peaks, Langford, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Prince George to its community network.

We are thrilled to expand our initiative to encompass more communities across British Columbia that share our commitment to regenerative travel.” — Taniell Hamilton

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re:BC, a collaborative initiative championing regenerative travel across British Columbia, is excited to announce the addition of four new communities to its expanding network: Sun Peaks, Langford, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Prince George.Building on its inaugural year with existing partners, Revelstoke, Parksville-Qualicum Beach and Squamish, Re:BC's second year expansion provides opportunities for travelers to explore additional destinations with a commitment to sustainability and regeneration at the forefront.“We are thrilled to expand our initiative to encompass more communities across British Columbia that share our commitment to regenerative travel," said Re:BC spokesperson Taniell Hamilton, Destination and Sustainability Manager for Tourism Revelstoke. "We look forward to building on what we have learned so far and working with Sun Peaks, Langford, the Southern Gulf Islands and Prince George to promote regenerative travel opportunities in their communities.”By working with each of these communities, Re:BC remains dedicated to developing practices and initiatives that foster lasting positive impact for future generations. The organization is working to provide visitors who are interested in traveling in a regenerative and sustainable manner with ways to do so, through educational tools such as quizzes, listings of sustainable businesses or know-before-you-go resources.“As a member of Destination BC’s Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program , we are proud to see Re:BC expand to include more communities across more regions”, says Lindsay Leathem, Manager, Co-op Marketing Programs, Destination BC. “Each of the new destinations reflect the unique environmental diversity in the province and a shared commitment toward leaving a positive impact, creating sustainable tourism experiences that leave a positive legacy for future generations while offering travelers new opportunities to engage with the destinations in a responsible, enriching way.”With this new expansion, Re:BC is poised to continue its mission to redefine travel experiences through initiatives that support both travelers and the communities they visit. From sustainable accommodations to regenerative events and eco-friendly tours, Re:BC encourages travelers to make choices that reflect their love for BC’s extraordinary environment.For more information on Re:BC, including our destination quizzes and other resources, information on new partners, and upcoming holiday travel options, visit rebctravel.ca as well as this press release from last year announcing our first three initiatives. For more on Re:BC’s new and established community partnerships, visit the organization’s community page

