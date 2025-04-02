Rise & Shine Industry Brunch Brings The June Motel Founders to Kamloops

An Exclusive Look at Kamloops’ Tourism Future, Featuring Keynote Speakers Sarah Sklash & April Brown

The June Motel story aligns perfectly with Kamloops’ vision for sustainable, experience-driven tourism growth.” — Lisa White

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism and hospitality professionals, entrepreneurs, and destination development leaders won’t want to miss the Rise & Shine National Tourism Week Industry Brunch on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall, in Kamloops, BC.This highly anticipated event will feature an inspiring keynote presentation from Sarah Sklash and April Brown, co-founders of The June Motel , as well as exclusive insights from Tourism Kamloops and the City of Kamloops on upcoming tourism developments, infrastructure plans, and investment opportunities.“Tourism is more than just attracting visitors—it’s about creating spaces and experiences that people want to return to, invest in, and share,” says Lisa White, Director of Community Development + Engagement at Tourism Kamloops.Known for their creative re-imagination of forgotten motels into vibrant, experience-driven destinations, Sarah and April will share insights on redefining spaces, maximizing tourism potential, and building a brand that resonates with modern travellers. Their journey from corporate careers to game-changing hospitality entrepreneurs offers invaluable lessons for tourism professionals, business leaders, and anyone looking to invest in destination development.“We’re excited to bring our story to Kamloops,” says Sarah. “The power of destination development is in how spaces are reimagined, and Kamloops is a perfect example of a place embracing fresh ideas and innovative growth.”Beyond the keynote, attendees will get exclusive updates from Tourism Kamloops and the City of Kamloops, who will unveil new projects, tourism infrastructure plans, and investment opportunities that will shape the region’s future. From year-round experience-driven developments to insights on how tourism fuels economic growth across sectors like real estate, small business, and community investment, this event is a must for anyone interested in the evolving tourism landscape. Plus, hear from Krista Stoesz of Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation as she shares how Indigenous economic development is helping shape the region’s tourism future.This is more than just a brunch—it’s a masterclass in tourism innovation, branding, and investment potential. Whether you’re in tourism, real estate, business development, or community planning, the Rise & Shine Industry Brunch is the place to be.About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is the official destination marketing organization for Kamloops, BC. Committed to innovative and experience-driven tourism growth, the organization champions initiatives that enhance visitation, support local businesses, and create unforgettable visitor experiences. Learn more at tourismkamloops.com.About The June MotelFounded by Sarah Sklash and April Brown, The June Motel redefines the roadside motel experience through curated design, hospitality, and immersive experiences. With locations in Prince Edward County and Sauble Beach, their brand has been featured on Netflix’s Motel Makeover and praised for its innovative approach to boutique hospitality. Learn more at thejunemotel.com.

