Flour Bakery Selected To Manage The Boston Common Concession Pavillion

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced today that Boston-based Flour Bakery has been selected as the vendor to manage the Boston Common Concession Pavilion.

This decision follows a Request for Proposals (RFP) process designed to identify a vendor who aligns with the City’s goals for the site, providing high-quality food and beverage service in one of Boston’s most beloved public spaces. The previous vendor on the Common has since closed, with Flour expected to begin renovations this winter with a tentative opening date for spring 2025. This vendor selection builds off Mayor Wu’s commitment to creating a welcoming and thriving Downtown for residents, workers, and visitors alike.

“Flour Bakery will be a great fit for this treasured space in our country’s oldest public park, the Boston Common,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we continue investing in a vibrant Downtown, we’re thrilled to see local businesses creating new opportunities at the forefront. I look forward to enjoying Flour on the Common.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Flour Bakery to Boston Common,” said Interim Parks Commissioner Liza Meyer. “Flour Bakery’s commitment to quality, community, and creativity makes them the perfect addition to this historic space. Both everyday park-goers and out-of-town visitors will enjoy being able to stop by Flour for food or a beverage, which in turn will help activate the Common for the benefit of all park users.”

Flour Bakery, a minority- and women-owned business, launched in 2000 in the South End and has become a local favorite for its delicious pastries, sandwiches, and signature hospitality. Led by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and co-owner Joanne Chang, this celebrated bakery will open its 10th location at the Boston Common Concession Pavilion, bringing its renowned offerings to the heart of Boston’s most iconic park.

"We've proudly been part of the Boston community for almost 25 years and are eager to bring Flour Bakery to this historic area,” said Joanne Chang. “We look forward to making Boston Common a sweeter place this spring with our beloved Flour pastries, salads, and sandwiches, as well as new treats exclusive to this location."

“We are very excited to welcome Flour Bakery to the heart of Downtown Boston and the iconic Boston Common,” said Rishi Shukla, Co-Founder and Leadership Team member of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association. “Joanne and her talented team have built a beloved local business that is sure to delight, making our nation’s oldest public park an even more vibrant and flavorful destination for all Bostonians and visitors to enjoy.”

The search for a new vendor was first announced in October. More details on Flour Bakery’s opening at the Pavilion, including an official launch date, will be shared in the coming months. This new vendor on the Common builds off Mayor Wu’s work to make Downtown a welcoming and safe place to build community. Last year, the City announced the Emerson College UnCommon Stage and the beer garden on the Common to bring vibrancy to a previously underutilized part of the park in the summer months.

