Wilbow Corporation Delivers 156 Single Family Homesites Near White Rock Lake in Dallas

The new residential community will feature designs by two highly regarded homebuilders.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, announced the delivery of 156 lots to homebuilders Impression Homes and Ashton Woods at Samuel Boulevard and Grove Hill Road along Dallas’ eastern edge, near White Rock Lake. The gated, new home community, called Sereno Oaks, is situated on 15 acres only 10 minutes from downtown Dallas.

“We are happy to deliver infill lots in such a beautiful setting in our home market of Dallas,” says Jason Massey, President at Wilbow Corporation. “This location will provide the perfect mix of urban living coupled with a feeling of nature from the groves of mature oak trees, intentional open space, and the beautiful trails of nearby White Rock Lake.”

Sereno Oaks will feature 81 attached townhome lots by Impression Homes and 75 detached townhome lots by Ashton Woods. Builder model homes are expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Community amenities include the following:

● 15 total acres

● 156 single-family homes

● Gated community

● Low-maintenance living

● Resort-style community pool

● Open green space

● Mature Oak Trees

● Nearby White Rock Lake

● Nearby public and private schools

“We consider Ashton Woods and Impression Homes to be preferred builder partners and look forward to their success at Sereno Oaks and beyond,” said Grayson Nastri, Chief Investment Officer at Wilbow Corporation.

Wilbow Corporation has delivered more than 25 communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and two are coming soon to the Houston market. While community development has been Wilbow’s core business, in early 2024, Wilbow announced a shift in focus to investing heavily into land and lot banking, including the closing $80 million in land banking deals in just 90 days.

For more information, visit www.wilbow.com.

ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1988, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities and provides land and lot banking for builders across the DFW and Houston metros. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.

