Ava Breeze’s ‘Little Devil In Red’ Climbs to #1 on Music’s Leading Indie Artist Music Platform

Ava Breeze

The song captures the essence of forbidden desire, blending smoky vocals with a hypnotic melody.” — Ava Breeze

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Little Devil In Red’ by Ava Breeze is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Ava Breeze is an 18 year old singer/songwriter and “Jersey Girl” from birth. Growing up with Gen X parents and hearing music across multiple decades and genres created a love for all aspects of music, and allowed her to incorporate these nuances into her music.“‘Little Devil In Red’, introduced to me by fellow songwriter Alex Acheson, is truly the first song where I’ve gotten to be as artistic as I want to be,” says Ava Breeze. “The song captures the essence of forbidden desire, blending smoky vocals with a hypnotic melody. I had just turned 18, and I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and have fun with it. It became a passion project of mine. For the video, I partnered with Director Will Thomas, having the storyline show all my Ex’s ‘hidden desires.’ I trusted the team and we created something we’re all proud of.”“As an independent artist, opportunities as influential as aBreak Music are slim to none,” continues Ava. “I am still in shock that I was able to climb to #1 on the aBreak58! I truly thank everyone who listened and shared. Thanks also to the entire aBreak team for believing in indie artists. It truly is an incredible platform.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Ava caught our ears early in ’24,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “When the team played her latest for Jay Stevens and me, her artistic growth jumped through the speakers. Previously recognized by the LA Film Festival for her visual work, her video for ‘Little Devil In Red’ portrays skilled artistry and creativity. When combined with next level vocals, performing and marketing awareness, Ava’s potential for breaking through in a big way is very real. 2025 is looking to be a special year for this exciting artist.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.