Third day of Guardian & Observer strikes to feature carols, protest songs and a festive picket line as campaign to Save the Observer continues

Show your support for striking Guardian and Observer Journalists

Guardian and Observer journalists will be braving the bleak mid-winter on Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December - their second 48 hour strike in two weeks, in opposition to the rushed sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media.

The National Union of Journalists and its members at the Guardian and Observer believe the plans are disastrous for the Observer, will damage the reputation of the Guardian and will seriously impact the working conditions for staff on both titles.

The strike action is backed by 93% of the journalists united in their concerns about how the sale has been handled by The Scott Trust and has the full support of the NUJ.

Please come along to support the picket line any time between 8am and 5pm on Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December, outside the Guardian and Observer HQ, 90 York Way, King’s Cross, London. There will be carols, protest songs and maybe even some mince pies.

Members will also be selling save the Observer t-shirts, with all proceeds going to the hardship fund https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/guardian-observer-journalists-strike-nuj-hardship-fund.html

If you can’t support the strike in person you can follow and support it on social media via https://x.com/NUJofficial and Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/nujofficial.bsky.social and with the Guardian and Observer NUJ chapel via the following platforms:

- Bluesky @gonuj.org

- X @GoNUJ93

- Instagram @gonuj93

- TikTok @gonuj93

If you’d like to voice your opinion to the Guardian contact the readers editor at [email protected]

For more information on the action please visit the NUJ campaign page: https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/not-for-sale-save-the-observer.html or contact [email protected]

Return to listing