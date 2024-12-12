Author, Speaker & CEO Brad Federman is Releasing His Latest Book - 'Never Delegate Again'

"Never Delegate Again" book presale available now Brad Federman, Author & Speaker

Uncover the Secret to Growing Your Company, Your People, and Yourself

Delegation is no longer just about distributing tasks—it’s about driving growth to gain a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing landscape.” — Brad Federman

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024

Delegation—every leader recognizes its importance, yet few execute it effectively. Shocking new statistics reveal the gaps in delegation practices that hinder growth, create inefficiencies, and lead to high employee turnover. A survey by Gallup reports that only 30% of leaders feel confident delegating tasks, a shortfall that restricts team development and stifles organizational productivity. Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review research shows managers spend 41% of their time on tasks that could be delegated—a lost opportunity to focus on strategic priorities and develop employees.

The impact on employees is equally troubling. 70% of workers cite unclear delegation or micromanagement as significant frustrations, contributing to poor morale and high turnover, while 46% of managers admit avoiding delegation out of fear of subpar outcomes (DDI). Add to that the fact that 62% of managers receive little to no training on how to delegate effectively (AMA), and it’s clear: ineffective delegation is costing businesses not just productivity, but millions annually in lost engagement and trust.

To address this critical issue, leadership expert and author Brad Federman is proud to announce his latest book, Never Delegate Again: Uncover the Secret to Growing Your Company, Your People, and Yourself. This transformative guide challenges outdated delegation models and introduces a bold, growth-focused approach to leadership.

“Delegation isn’t just about handing off tasks—it’s about unlocking potential, fostering trust, and igniting growth,” said Federman. “When done right, delegation becomes a powerful tool for transformation, of individuals, teams, and entire organizations.”

Never Delegate Again redefines leadership by emphasizing trust, communication, and the ability to cultivate resilience and innovation within teams.

If you’re ready to trade micromanagement for empowerment, inefficiency for trust, and missed opportunities for meaningful growth, Never Delegate Again provides the roadmap.

Available Now for Presale: https://brad-federman.presale.manuscripts.com/registration/select

