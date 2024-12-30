New Research from PerformancePoint Identifies the Top Career Challenges

Study Shows Employees are Feeling Increasingly Undervalued and Lack Growth Opportunities

A groundbreaking study by PerformancePoint LLC reveals a critical insight into the modern workplace: lack of growth and feeling undervalued

Great leaders and successful companies understand that true leadership isn't about dictating actions but about cultivating growth.” — Brad Federman, Founder & CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking study by PerformancePoint LLC reveals a critical insight into the modern workplace: over half of professionals (52%) cite "Lack of Growth/Feeling Undervalued" as their greatest career challenge. This issue far outweighs other concerns like "Conflict, Ethics & Harassment" (18%), "Fired, Laid Off, or Job Insecurity" (22%), and "Lack of Confidence/Fear" (8%).

These findings send a clear and urgent message: organizations face a growth crisis.

“When employees feel stagnant or undervalued, engagement and productivity take a hit. It’s not just about doing more; it’s about becoming more,” says Brad Federman, Founder and CEO of PerformancePoint. “Too often, companies redistribute tasks instead of investing in meaningful development. This leaves employees feeling stuck and unappreciated.”

The Call to Action: Prioritize Growth

The research underscores the urgent need for organizations to rethink their approach to talent development. Leaders must go beyond assigning tasks to intentionally cultivating employee potential. This means creating opportunities for growth, learning, and advancement—cornerstones of a thriving workforce.

“Growth is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Federman emphasizes. “Organizations that prioritize development build resilient teams and foster a culture where individuals feel valued and motivated to excel.”

Why It Matters

While addressing issues like job insecurity or workplace conflict is essential, these efforts only scratch the surface. The deeper challenge lies in fostering an environment where employees believe their potential is being realized. Without such opportunities, organizations risk losing top talent, stalling innovation, and damaging their employer brand.

PerformancePoint’s research ties growth directly to employee outcomes. When employees feel they can learn and advance, they are more likely to stay, be productive, and speak positively about their organization. Simply put, growth fuels loyalty, performance, and advocacy.

PerformancePoint’s Commitment

At PerformancePoint, we know that growth is the foundation of organizational success. Our mission is to help organizations create cultures that engage employees and build resilience, agility, and collaboration. Through tailored solutions, we partner with leaders to ensure their people are not just contributing but thriving.

The data is clear. It’s time for organizations to step up and make growth a priority. The future of work depends on it.

About PerformancePoint LLC

PerformancePoint LLC is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations engage employees, build resilient relationships, and create collaborative cultures. With over 25 years of experience, we have partnered with global brands like Nordstrom, FedEx, Mayo Clinic, and others to drive meaningful change.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brad Federman Founder & CEO, PerformancePoint LLC Email: info@performancepointllc.com Phone: 901-291-1547 Website: www.performancepointllc.com

